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Waikato farmer fined $97,500 for first prosecution under RMA penalty increases

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A Waikato dairy farmer has been fined $97,500 for discharging effluent into the environment, marking the first case in the region prosecuted under the increased penalty regime of the Resource Management Act (RMA). Wayne Maurice Clarke was convicted by Judge Melinda Dickey at Huntly District Court on 15 October 2026 for unlawful discharges from his 170-cow farm at Te Kōwhai, near Hamilton.

The physical breach stemmed from inadequate effluent infrastructure and operational oversight on the 70-hectare property. In September 2025, Waikato Regional Council officers discovered significant ponding of dairy effluent resulting from irrigation onto already saturated soils. The farm's storage capacity was insufficient to handle wet weather, relying on a limited bladder storage system that forced continued irrigation regardless of soil conditions.

According to Evan Billington, Investigations Team Leader for the Waikato Regional Council, the discharges were avoidable due to a lack of management oversight. An irrigator had parked in the same paddock for three days, reaching the end of its run while the manager was on regular days off and the owner had not monitored the process. This lack of oversight occurred despite wet weather and soil conditions that made further application hazardous.

The site presented specific environmental constraints: a drain at the end of the paddock posed a direct risk of effluent entering the groundwater if irrigation continued. The council determined that the farm's infrastructure lacked proper storage and management systems to ensure sustainable effluent handling, a deficiency evident despite decades of ownership by Clarke.

The RMA amendments introduced last August raised maximum penalties for such offenses to $1 million or 18 months imprisonment. Billington noted that the imposed fine partially reflected these heightened penalties, while Judge Dickey characterized Clarke's conduct as highly careless, emphasizing that compliance with environmental obligations would have prevented the prosecution.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
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