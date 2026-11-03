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Bluestar Alliance enters exclusive talks to acquire KMD Brands

World » Oceania » New Zealand

KMD Brands, the owner of New Zealand lifestyle and sportswear labels Kathmandu, Rip Curl, and Oboz, has entered exclusive negotiations with a US-based consumer brand group regarding a potential full acquisition. The prospective buyer, Bluestar Alliance, is currently conducting due diligence on all KMD shares following a September disclosure that the company had received multiple approaches from potential investors.

Discussion of the future operating model and organizational structure
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Discussion of the future operating model and organizational structure

Buyer Profile and Transaction Status

Bluestar Alliance specializes in the acquisition and management of consumer brands, holding a portfolio that includes the surf and lifestyle brand Hurley. The exclusivity agreement with KMD Brands extends as late as 23 December 2026, during which period Bluestar Alliance will assess the financial and operational viability of the deal. However, KMD has explicitly stated that the current talks do not guarantee a binding offer or a completed takeover. As of now, the transaction remains in the preliminary evaluation stage, with no final agreement on price or terms established.

Market Context and Implications

This move signals continued interest in New Zealand's established retail brands by international private equity or asset management firms seeking to consolidate market share in the lifestyle and sportswear sectors. For KMD Brands, entering exclusive talks provides a structured timeframe to explore strategic options without the uncertainty of competing open bids, though the ultimate outcome depends on the results of the ongoing due diligence process.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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