New Zealand opens second detector dog facility in Vava'u, Tonga

On 2 November 2026, New Zealand Customs Minister Casey Costello opened a new detector dog facility in Vava'u, Tonga, marking an institutional expansion of Tonga's border control capabilities. This development, the second such facility in the kingdom, represents a concrete administrative act in the joint effort to combat transnational organised crime, specifically the trafficking of drugs and firearms through Pacific trade and travel routes.

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Institutional Capacity and Joint Ownership

The facility establishes a secure base for Tongan detector dog teams, enabling them to screen passengers, baggage, cargo, and boats, as well as to deploy for extended periods. According to the minister, the facility will be jointly owned by Tonga Police and Tonga Customs. This structural arrangement is designed to strengthen the operational resilience of both agencies by providing a permanent logistical hub for their enforcement activities in the Vava'u region.

Currently, three dog teams operate out of Nuku'alofa, while two additional teams are in training at the Police Dog Training Centre in Trentham, New Zealand. The new facility allows these resources to be stationed closer to key transiting routes, addressing the logistical constraints previously faced by mobile or ad-hoc screening operations.

Cooperative Framework and Regional Security

Minister Costello described the arrangement as a cooperative partnership rather than a directive intervention. She stated that New Zealand Customs and Police are providing support by training handlers, supplying dogs, and offering on-site assistance, but are not directing the operational tactics of Tongan agencies. The stated objective is to build Tongan institutional capability, ensuring that local authorities retain authority over how screening is conducted and how their resources are managed.

The minister cited specific enforcement data to contextualize the investment, noting that over 14 tonnes of cocaine were intercepted in the Pacific at the beginning of 2026, which was identified as transiting to Australia and New Zealand. This figure underscores the government's assessment that the Pacific region functions as a collective border, necessitating coordinated administrative and law enforcement responses to protect both regional and domestic security interests.