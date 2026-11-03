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Ivory Coast Lowers Imported Fish Prices While Industrializing Local Beverage Sales

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Market dynamics in Côte d'Ivoire reflect a deliberate shift in the availability of imported fish and the industrialization of local beverages, according to the 175th issue of the "Echo des Marchés" bulletin. Published by the National Council for the Fight Against Inflation (CNLVC) for the period between October 26 and November 2, 2026, the report highlights specific regulatory and commercial changes affecting consumers and producers.

Shelves with juices
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Shelves with juices

The cost of imported fish has decreased following a formal price adjustment decided on October 22, 2026, in Abidjan. Prices for 20-kilogram boxes of mackerel and mackerel fell by 2,500 FCFA, dropping from 33,000 to 30,500 FCFA. This decision was reached during negotiations chaired by Kalil Konaté, the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Crafts, which included participants from importers, wholesalers, retailers, and consumer representatives. To ensure this reduction reaches the final buyer, the government is establishing a dedicated monitoring commission and an observatory for price and margin formation.

Simultaneously, the retail sector is witnessing a shift in the consumption of traditional beverages derived from bissap (hibiscus), ginger, and baobab. While these products were previously prepared primarily in domestic settings, Ivorian companies are now producing them under industrial packaging and branded labels for distribution in supermarkets. This commercialization creates new sales channels for local agricultural raw material producers and processing entrepreneurs, expanding their market reach beyond informal or home-based production.

The CNLVC also identifies soybeans as a seasonal product, with the harvest period in Côte d'Ivoire spanning from September to November. The primary production zones for this crop are located in the northern regions of the country, specifically in Touba, Odienné, and Korhogo.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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