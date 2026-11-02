Coal capacity constrained by production drops and liquidity limits amid El Niño power demands

El Niño-driven hydrological shortfalls expected from December are forcing Colombia to rely on coal-fired thermal capacity as its primary instrument for energy security, with the sector poised to cover up to 50% of national electricity demand during low-water periods. The country's installed coal generation capacity stands at 1,620 megawatts, distributed across 14 power plants in four departments. When operating at full capacity, these facilities consume approximately 18,000 tons of coal per day, an equivalent of 500,000 tons per month. In 2024, coal generation accounted for up to 20% of daily electricity demand.

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However, the physical availability of fuel is constrained by a decline in domestic production. According to Carlos Cante, head of the coal industry association Fenalcarbón, small-scale mining that supplies 60% of the fuel for coal thermal power plants has suffered due to regulatory and tax measures implemented under the previous government. In the Boyacá Department, coal extraction volumes have dropped from 2.5 million tons to 1.5 million tons following temporary mine closures linked to prior administrative policies. Generators are now drawing down strategic reserves to maintain operations; for instance, Eléctrica Sochagota, operator of the Termopipa IV station, holds a coal stockpile sufficient for 45 days of operation, down from a previously accumulated 60-day reserve. Alecastero Castañeda, president of the executive committee of the energy companies association Andeg, notes that Boyacá faces the most severe supply conditions, while the Norte de Santander Department remains in a more favorable position.

Liquidity constraints further pressure the sector's ability to secure fuel. The financial obligations of Air-e, which amount to 2.5 trillion pesos, are limiting the cash flow available to thermal power plants for fuel procurement. Castañeda states that operators can continue functioning only as long as credit lines remain accessible, highlighting the instability of the current financial structure.

Looking ahead, Andeg estimates that Colombia requires the addition of 1,000 to 1,500 megawatts of new generation capacity over the next five years to meet growing demand for firm energy. While gas-fired plants are considered, their viability depends on gas imports amidst declining local extraction. Coal is viewed as the most accessible solution given the country's significant domestic reserves. Government officials have signaled intent to support the sector: Mining and Energy Minister María Noemí Aboldeya stated that the government will provide clear support signals before the end of the current term. Luis Madrian, Vice Minister of Mining, identified the departments of Córdoba, Cesar, and La Guajira as potential locations for new projects. The primary barrier to investment remains the refusal of commercial banks to finance coal-related projects, necessitating the development of institutional financing mechanisms with state assistance.