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U.S. ESP Program Deploys Mobile Solar Power for Isabela Health Facilities

World

The Energy Secure Philippines (ESP) program of the U. S. Department of State is preparing a mobile solar power system for deployment in Isabela province, with operations targeted for March or April 2027. The project aims to provide backup electricity for critical healthcare and emergency response facilities during outages caused by tropical cyclones and other natural disasters.

Solar panels and an industrial complex against the background of snowy mountains
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Сергей Вьюгин is licensed under Все права защищены
Solar panels and an industrial complex against the background of snowy mountains

Technical assessments were conducted by the ESP team on October 26-27, 2026, at five specific sites: the Isabela Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council command center, the Governor Faustino Ng Diokno (Sr.) Memorial Hospital, and the Milagros Albano, Echague, and Manuel A. Roxas district hospitals. These inspections determined the necessary technical specifications and capacity requirements for the equipment.

The system will utilize solar panels and battery storage, with its primary operational distinction being mobility. The unit is designed to be relocated between provincial government facilities as needs arise, allowing hospitals to maintain patient care and critical surgeries when the main grid fails. In regular operation, the shift to solar energy is expected to reduce electricity costs, freeing up budget funds for other healthcare needs. Governor Rodolfo 'Rodito' T. Albano and Vice Governor Frances Faustino A. Di have acknowledged the U. S. Department of State and ESP for the forthcoming contribution.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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