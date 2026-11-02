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Argentina's Labor Tax Divergence Driven by Inflation and Informality

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Argentina's National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC) has recorded a distinct divergence in labor market data: employment figures are rising, yet tax contributions derived from labor are simultaneously declining. This fiscal imbalance erodes the purchasing power of citizens, as nominal increases in wages and pensions fail to keep pace with inflation.

The mechanism driving this shift lies in the country's high inflation and currency volatility. As economic agents move free funds into hard currency, the taxable base effectively narrows, breaking the standard correlation where a larger workforce generates higher tax revenue.

For recipients of payments from the National Social Security Administration (ANSES), the impact is critical. Even with indexed benefits, these amounts lag behind the actual price increases for essential goods. The relevant measure is not the peso amount but the volume of goods that can be purchased, reflecting the real consumer price index.

The distribution of this economic loss is uneven. Workers in the formal sector, whose incomes are fully transparent to tax authorities and subject to progressive rates, bear the primary burden. Conversely, those earning in dollars or using currency-linked contracts operate under different conditions. The parallel trend of rising employment and falling tax revenue does not necessarily imply a direct causal link; a significant portion of the economy has shifted into informal channels or alternative payment routes, obscuring activity from the tax authority.

"Employment statistics have ceased to reflect fiscal revenue because significant volumes of turnover occur outside the state's visibility, creating a false picture of stability,” Valery Kozlov, a regional economist speaking to Pravda. Ru, noted.

For businesses, this situation represents a hidden change in the tax burden. Even with stable headcounts, the marginal cost of labor rises faster than the price of finished goods. This compresses net margins, forcing companies into a survival mode defined by marginal pressure. To assess the true economic position, it is necessary to look beyond aggregate figures and analyze the real taxable base after subtracting inflation from nominal income growth. Without this detailed breakdown, official reports remain abstract and disconnected from the financial reality of average citizens.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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