Alleged 27 Million Uzbek Records for Sale Follows State Ministry Data Breach

Online reports have emerged claiming that a database containing the personal data of 27 million Uzbek citizens has appeared on the dark web. The alleged archive reportedly includes full names, phone numbers, Personal Identification Numbers (PINFL), residential addresses, passport details, and biometric photographs. To verify the leak, the perpetrators cited the personal information of the Minister of Digital Technologies. A deadline was set for 8:00 a. m. on November 2, after which the data would be listed for open sale if demands were not met.

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These claims follow the public disclosure of a critical security vulnerability by a programmer, detailed by blogger Umid Gafurov. In late September, a specialist identified a significant error on the platform of a state ministry. Rated 8.6 out of 10 on the CVSS scale, the flaw technically allowed any user to extract data for approximately 40 million people without authentication or request limits. This potential access covered nearly the entire population of Uzbekistan, including registered foreigners.

The exposed information allegedly comprised full names, photographs, dates of birth, ID card and passport series and numbers, birth certificates, PINFL numbers, educational records, and registered addresses with cadastral numbers. When the developer attempted to notify the ministry of the issue, they encountered administrative obstacles. Call center staff initially dismissed the report as a hacker attempt and requested an in-person visit to verify the claim. The problem was acknowledged only after the specialist connected with relevant experts through an alternative channel and held a direct meeting. Ministry staff stated they were aware of the bug but did not consider it urgent, citing recent security audits.

The vulnerability remained accessible for another five days. The specialist then reported the issue to the Uzbekistan Cybersecurity Center under responsible disclosure procedures. According to the developer, the center lacks a convenient mechanism for anonymous online reports, accepting requests only via Telegram, phone, or in person. The agency does not offer financial bounties for discovered errors, providing only thank-you letters upon request, and does not set guaranteed timelines for remediation, issuing only official notifications to responsible structures.

Access to the data was closed only eight days after the report to the Cybersecurity Center, with initial indications that the vulnerability was fixed only partially. Center staff asked the developer to verify that access had been successfully blocked. They also conveyed a request prohibiting the public disclosure of the incident, citing the legislative framework's unpreparedness to handle such cases.

According to preliminary calculations by the developer, if a database of 40 million people were exploited by fraudsters for illegal credit applications and other abuses, the potential economic damage would be approximately $50 per person. In national terms, this is equivalent to an estimated $2 billion in losses. Separately, Uzbekistan is also investigating reports of a potential personal data leak from the SAFE Service platform, formerly known as Safe Road.