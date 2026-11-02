President Marcos attributes Philippine peso decline to US dollar strength and oil prices

Surging prices and a weakening peso are eroding public confidence in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., making it increasingly difficult for his administration to rebuild trust, according to analysts. A poll released on October 15 indicates that 71% of respondents view inflation as the country's most urgent issue, while 81% negatively assess the government's efforts to curb rising costs.

The administration's response has done little to calm these concerns. President Marcos asserted that the Philippines possesses the necessary tools to protect its national currency and holds sufficient reserves to stabilize the exchange rate. He attributed the peso's decline to the strengthening U. S. dollar and rising oil prices. Palace Press Secretary Clarissa Castro added that such currency pressures are not unique to the Philippines, noting similar trends in Japan and South Korea driven by global factors including Federal Reserve rates, geopolitical conflicts, and investor behavior.

However, the disconnect between official reassurances and public sentiment remains stark. Antonius Lawrence Burja, an associate professor of political science at the University of the Philippines Diliman, observed that Filipinos tend to hold national leaders accountable for economic hardships regardless of the underlying causes. He noted that inflation stems from both external drivers, such as oil prices, and structural weaknesses, including the lack of robust domestic industries and insufficient agricultural industrialization. Burja argued that the administration's reliance on uncontrollable external factors may fail to resonate with a populace already aware of the economy's fundamental fragilities.

Martin R. Racha, general secretary of the political movement "August 21,” criticized the government's communication strategy, describing reassurances to "not panic” as an insult to families facing unemployment and debt. He emphasized that economic difficulties are forcing many to seek work abroad and urged the president to abandon an image of unwavering calm in favor of a more honest assessment of the problems and more frequent engagement with the public.

In response to the currency weakness, the administration and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) have implemented measures to mitigate the impact. These include accelerating infrastructure spending, a 10-billion-peso assistance program for farmers and fisherfolk, fuel subsidies for public transport, and efforts to stabilize prices of essential goods. The central bank projects that inflation in October, based on data the statistics office will release on November 5, will fall within the range of 7.1% to 8.1%, compared to 7.2% in September, driven by higher costs for fuel, transport, and electricity.

Public satisfaction with President Marcos's performance dropped by four points to -11 in September compared to June, according to a Social Weather Stations survey. In that poll, 35% of respondents were satisfied with the head of state's work, while 46% were not. Both experts agree that improving the situation depends critically on transparent communication and delivering on the promises outlined in the president's state of the nation address.