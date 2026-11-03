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Bolivia's Domestic Seed Sector Shifts From Import Reliance to Exporter Status

World

Bolivia's domestic seed sector has shifted from total reliance on imports in the 1980s to covering more than 90% of the country's market needs, according to data from the Seed Producers Association (Asosemillas). This operational change is evidenced by the export of genetic material to over 18 countries in the Andes, Africa, and Asia, primarily in the form of corn, millet, and sunflower.

Bolivia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Iain and Sarah from London, UK, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Bolivia

Unlike previously imported varieties, the exported seeds are developed by local plant breeders rather than purchased abroad. Asosemillas President Pedro Pellegrino notes that this local origin reduces logistics costs and ensures the genetic material is adapted to regional climatic risks. The association's portfolio, which has expanded over its 29 years of operation, includes seeds for five industrial crops, fodder, and technical crops, allowing farmers to select material specific to their agroecological conditions.

The sector faces structural constraints from changing weather patterns and the emergence of new weed species, which pressure the agronomic efficiency of traditional varieties. To maintain yield stability and farm profitability, producers must continuously invest in developing new hybrids. This necessity for regular seed fund updates transforms the local seed base from a static asset into a dynamic mechanism for managing production risks.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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