Bolivian Governor Rejects 1% Tax Share as 'Insult' Amid Redistribution Clashes

San Juan de la Maguana Governor Juan Pablo Velasco rejected a national proposal to redistribute tax revenues, dismissing the government's offer of a 1 percent share as an "insult." The dispute emerged during negotiations with Minister Fernando Aramayo and Economy Minister Christian Morales, where Velasco cited the department's economic weight, noting that San Juan de la Maguana produces 80 percent of the country's food basket and generates 40 percent of Bolivia's GDP.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by EEJCC, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Bolivia

Velasco argued that the current financial architecture stifles regional autonomy, with 75 percent of resources retained by the central government, 20 percent allocated to municipalities, and only 5 percent directed to universities. He characterized this structure as serving the interests of the capital's elite rather than the general population. The department also bears a significant social burden, housing the country's only national-level oncology center. María René Sorucho, governor of Tarija, adopted a similar stance, stating that autonomy is not a bargaining chip and that restricting the proposed 1 percent share to medical expenses limits regional rights.

Regional economist Valery Kozlov, speaking to Pravda.Ru, observed that power redistribution should benefit local populations rather than preserve the existing political management culture.

The national government maintains a different account of the outcome, asserting that consensus was reached on a 1 percent allocation within the solidary tax distribution system. Officials emphasized that this measure does not affect existing shares designated for municipalities, indigenous peoples, or state universities, treating the status quo as final despite open protests from key department leaders.