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New Zealand funds business development for Indigenous women in the Philippines

World » Oceania » New Zealand

Four indigenous-led enterprises in the Philippines will receive startup grants totaling 4.4 million pesos, funded by the New Zealand government. The disbursement is part of a program implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP).

женский бизнес
Photo: mos.ru by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
женский бизнес

The grants support the I-LEAD (Empowerment of Indigenous Women and Girls-Leadership and Empowerment in Ancestral Domains) project, which aims to strengthen the business capabilities of indigenous women and expand their economic opportunities.

The recipient enterprises utilize local materials sourced from their ancestral lands to produce goods such as woven bags, baskets, beads, abaca fiber products, and various food items. The funds are allocated to improve production processes, develop new products, and facilitate long-term business growth.

The beneficiaries include the Ata Women Association from Pakibata district in Davao City, the Datu Danwata Women's Association from Malimay in East Davao province, the Manobo Farmers' Association from Magpet in Cotabato province, and the Maitum-Kiamba CADT 154 Service Care Association in Sarangani province. Christoph Bayue, UNDP Resident Representative in the Philippines, noted that the indigenous economy in the Mindanao region holds significant potential and that New Zealand's support enables indigenous women to gain essential business skills and access new markets.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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