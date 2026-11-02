Iran joins select group of 30 nations with long-term rare blood cryopreservation programs

Iran has joined a select group of 30 nations that operate long-term cryopreservation programs for rare blood types, according to Ahmad Karabahian, executive director of the Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization (IBTO). This capability positions the country as the only state in its region with such specialized infrastructure. The method, based on glycerol freezing, allows blood units to be stored for periods ranging from 10 to 30 years, a duration supported by published scientific data indicating that blood functionality is preserved even after two decades of storage.

Photo: Own work by Петр Ермилин, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Криопроцедура

The operational scope of this program is defined by specific supply-chain constraints. In Iran, rare blood types are defined as those occurring in fewer than 1 in 1,000 or 1 in 1,000,000 of the population. While approximately 1,500 individuals have been identified as carriers of these rare types, not all meet the medical requirements for donation. Currently, the national rare blood bank holds 350 frozen units. Of these, roughly 150 units belong to the most scarce categories, with the Bombay blood type identified as the rarest in the country.

The physical process requires maintaining samples at temperatures between minus 65 and minus 85 degrees Celsius to ensure viability over a decade. Karabahian noted that eligible donors can contribute up to four times per year if they satisfy health criteria. To manage this limited supply, IBTO has identified 262 individuals with truly rare blood types who are requested to donate at least once annually.

Iran's entry into this technical tier occurred when it joined the International Rare Blood Association (IRB) between 2010 and 2011. The association now includes 30 member states, yet only Iran, China, and Japan maintain active rare blood management programs in Asia. Furthermore, Iran is the only Muslim country on the eastern Mediterranean coast with an operational rare blood program and the only Muslim state in the working group of donors for rare blood types under the International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT WP).

In 2025, Jafar Hussein, the former World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Iran, cited the nation as a model for blood transfusion management. He highlighted that IBTO has achieved 100% coverage through voluntary, non-remunerated donation, a standard aligned with universal health coverage principles. The organization, established in 1979, maintains a six-month strategic reserve of blood for crisis situations while providing free supplies of safe blood to patients suffering from hemophilia, thalassemia, and leukemia.