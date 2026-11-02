Bolivian metallic gold exports reached 240 million dollars during latest monthly period

In September 2026, Bolivia's external sales of zinc, silver, and metallic gold accelerated sharply, with export volumes increasing by 33 to 57% compared to August. Preliminary data from the National Institute of Statistics of Bolivia (INE) indicate that this surge reflects the mining sector's continued role as the primary source of the country's foreign currency earnings.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Spreadycz, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Silver

Zinc led the growth rate, with export value rising 57.2% to 186.4 million U. S. dollars, up from 118.6 million in the previous month. This single-month increase added 67.8 million dollars to the country's inflows. Silver followed with a 43.3% increase, reaching 274.2 million dollars from 191.3 million, maintaining its position as the highest-value product among the three categories by total revenue. Metallic gold saw a 33.4% rise, with exports climbing from 180 million to 240.1 million dollars, contributing an additional 60.1 million dollars in currency earnings.

Comparing these figures with January 2025 reveals a structural shift in scale. While the combined export value of zinc, silver, and gold was only 124.6 million dollars in January 2025, individual monthly figures for each of these metals in 2026 now exceed that previous aggregate baseline. This pattern suggests a sustained increase in export potential during the current year, where single-commodity performance surpasses the combined totals of prior periods.

These financial results depend directly on physical operations in the Potosí, Oruro, and La Paz regions, where cooperatives, private firms, and hired laborers handle ore extraction and primary processing. This material chain converts raw rock into currency inflows. However, the continued reliance on unprocessed raw material exports highlights a persistent economic dependency. To convert these currency inflows into lasting economic effect, Bolivia must develop added-value stages, including deep processing and industrial production. Without strengthening domestic metal processing capacity, high export figures risk remaining a transitory currency flow that fails to generate sufficient high-productivity jobs or long-term tax revenues necessary for structural economic change.