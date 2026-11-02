COA Orders Cebu Ports Authority to Urgently Approve Disaster Risk Management Plan

The Philippines' Commission on Audit (COA) has ordered the Cebu Ports Authority (CPA) to urgently approve a Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Plan (DRRMP) after the agency operated for much of 2025 without a formal strategy. This gap in risk management became apparent following two major natural disasters that exposed significant vulnerabilities in the port infrastructure.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The engineer conducts non-destructive testing of rivets on a metal surface

Audit findings indicate that the CPA failed to comply with Republic Act 10121, the 2010 disaster risk reduction law. The agency's current-year budget allocated zero pesos for disaster prevention, a financial omission auditors identified as a direct threat to infrastructure safety. While the CPA cited a lack of methodological guidelines from the relevant commission as a justification, the COA rejected this defense, noting that its status as a government-controlled corporation does not absolve it of the responsibility to protect civil infrastructure.

The agency's current security measures are limited to standard typhoon response protocols, which do not constitute a comprehensive risk management framework. A full DRRMP requires stages for mitigation, preparedness, emergency response, and recovery, all of which were absent from the CPA's operational approach.

The practical consequences of this lack of preparation were evident in the fall of 2025. A 6.9-magnitude earthquake in late September damaged the CPA building at Port Hagnai and temporarily paralyzed operations. Shortly after, Typhoon Tino in November destroyed additional equipment. These events have prompted CPA leadership to consider relocating three ports in northern Cebu, where ground subsidence has been observed.

In response, the agency has prepared an infrastructure modernization plan totaling 545 million pesos. The allocation for these specific projects includes 215 million pesos for Port Polambato, 150 million for Port Hagnai, 110 million for Port Carmen (RoRo), 50 million for Port Kawit, and 20 million for a new office facility in Hagnai.

The CPA has stated it is currently consulting with the Office of Civil Defense to train staff in disaster response. Meanwhile, the COA will continue monitoring the agency to ensure the DRRMP is fully integrated into its daily operations.