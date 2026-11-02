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Bolivia Imports Surge in September Driven by Raw Materials

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In September 2026, Bolivia's total goods imports reached $1,121.2 million, marking the second-highest monthly figure of the year and a significant monthly increase of $305.4 million compared to the previous month. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the primary driver of this surge was the acquisition of raw materials and intermediate goods, a category that jumped 68.6% month-over-month to $687.4 million, up from $407.6 million in August. This single segment accounted for $279.8 million of the total monthly increase, concentrating the majority of the import flows in inputs required for production rather than final consumption.

The shift toward industrial inputs was further evident in the capital goods sector, where imports of goods for production and equipment rose 12.8% from $209.1 million to $235.8 million. In contrast, consumer goods showed minimal movement, increasing just 2.1% to $196.5 million, while the "Other goods" category, comprising miscellaneous items and personal effects, saw imports plummet 77.2% from $6.6 million to $1.5 million. This distribution confirms that the current import activity is fueled by specific production requirements rather than a broad expansion of domestic consumer demand.

Within the broader context of 2026, these figures reflect high volatility in Bolivia's import flows rather than a steady trend. July remained the record month for the year with $1,399.8 million in imports, following a volatile first half that included a January low of $635.1 million and a June dip to $660.1 million. The sharp swing between the August trough and the September peak suggests that these spikes are driven by discrete tranches of raw material or equipment purchases, characterizing the September data as a point-specific intensification of industrial purchasing rather than a structural shift in the country's economic capacity.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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