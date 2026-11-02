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Venezuelan Labor Force in Chile Shrinks 8% for Eleventh Month

World

The Economic Context Observatory at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (OCEC-UDP) has recorded an eleventh consecutive month of decline in Venezuelan labor market participation in Chile. Based on data from the National Employment Survey (ENE), the Venezuelan workforce in Chile contracted by 8% in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period the previous year, representing a loss of 42,694 economically active individuals.

The reduction reflects a decrease in the overall working-age population rather than solely job losses. The number of Venezuelans of working age dropped by 5.8%, equivalent to 36,058 people, while the number of socially inactive citizens increased by 6,635. The study suggests this dynamic may indicate that a portion of migrants has left the country for other destinations.

The contraction was most pronounced in formal private-sector employment, where 60,879 jobs held by Venezuelans disappeared over the year. In contrast, other foreign nationalities in this sector added 23,071 positions, while Chilean workers lost 72,939 jobs. However, the changes among Venezuelans are not uniform across the population.

A clear divergence exists based on duration of residence. For Venezuelans who have lived in Chile for less than five years, the workforce shrank by 52,728 individuals (35%). Conversely, those residing in the country for five or more years saw their workforce increase by 11,867 individuals (3.1%).

Education level also drives the differential trend. Among those with higher education, labor market participation decreased by 53,818 individuals (18%). In the group with intermediate or basic education, participation rose by 22,051 individuals.

The sharpest decline is observed in the 25-34 age group, which aligns with the broader downturn among workers aged 25 to 49. Gender trends further contradict a uniform pattern: male Venezuelan labor force participation fell by 20.1%, while female participation increased by 7.1%. Overall, the unemployment rate within the Venezuelan community fell to 5.8%.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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