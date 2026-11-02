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Peru Loses 1.1% of GDP Annually to Youth Opportunity Deficit

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Peru loses at least 1.1% of its gross domestic product annually due to a structural deficit in opportunities for its young population, according to a calculation by the Institute for Economic Policy Studies (IPE) at the University of San Miguel. This figure reflects a systemic inefficiency in distributing economic potential rather than temporary labor market fluctuations. The losses stem not from a shortage of laborers, but from a disconnect between graduate preparation levels and the requirements of sectors capable of providing sustainable income.

Lima Cathedral, Peru
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Lima Cathedral, Peru

For the economy, this creates a specific cost beyond nominal unemployment. When 25-year-olds cannot find jobs matching their qualifications and are forced into the informal sector or inactivity, the country loses concrete production volume. This gap is particularly pronounced in Peru's manufacturing and high-tech sectors, where the share of young specialists in employed positions is significantly lower than the Latin American average.

The mechanism of loss is driven by the quality of education and the structure of the labor market. Data from the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI) indicates that the Peruvian education system prepares a significant portion of graduates for tasks that the economy cannot scale into formal, paid jobs. Consequently, youth unemployment (desempleo juvenil) among those aged 15 to 29 consistently remains two to three times higher than the national average. As a result, the state and businesses do not receive a return on investments in human capital, while young people fail to form stable savings and purchasing power, slowing domestic consumption.

Resource distribution in this process is asymmetrical. The business sector, particularly large capital, benefits from the availability of low-wage labor in the informal sector, which accounts for more than 70% of employment in Peru. The state, conversely, bears the costs of social security and potential future losses in tax revenues that could have been collected from formally employed young specialists. Thus, the 1.1% GDP loss materializes as reduced tax potential, increased social burden, and limited innovative capacity of the national economy.

Distinguishing between current losses and long-term consequences is critical. The annual 1.1% loss measures the immediate volume of forgone production. However, the long-term effect includes a "cohort effect": a generation that fails to gain initial experience in the formal sector subsequently demonstrates lower labor productivity and a lower probability of transitioning to higher qualification levels. This creates a self-reinforcing cycle where structural youth unemployment limits economic mobility and entrenches the economy's dependence on low-margin sectors.

Addressing this issue requires not only expanding job numbers but also restructuring the educational landscape to match real market needs. Without synchronizing curricula with industry requirements and stimulating formal employment in production sectors, Peru will continue to lose more than one percent of its economic potential annually, hindering the transition from a resource-based development model to one based on knowledge and technology.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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