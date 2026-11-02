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Philippine Senator Calls for Targeted Approach to School Closures

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Philippine Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian has called on the Department of Education to cease mass cancellations of school activities. He advocates for a targeted approach that evaluates specific risks at individual institutions rather than implementing blanket closures.

Overcrowded school class
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Overcrowded school class

Gatchalian argues that this method protects student safety while preserving the integrity of the national education system. Frequent class absences, he contends, fragment the curriculum and exacerbate the current skills crisis among students.

The senator's proposal builds on a June initiative by the Department of Education that introduced the "4H" threat classification system (Hayo, Hinay, Hinga, Hinto). This framework grants schools the autonomy to determine their operational format, ranging from full schedules to total suspension of classes. Gatchalian emphasizes that such decisions must be made locally, taking into account the specific circumstances of each school, rather than being dictated by centralized directives that often overlook local nuances.

Data from the second Education Committee (EDCOM II) highlights the severity of the issue. A January report revealed a concerning decline in academic performance: only 30.5% of third-grade students demonstrated adequate proficiency in reading, mathematics, and language. By the sixth grade, this figure drops to 19.56%, while twelfth-grade graduates barely reach a 0.4% proficiency rate.

"The El Niño phenomenon threatens not only the physical safety of students but also their ability to learn. We must ensure that student knowledge does not degrade, as this would worsen the educational crisis," said Elena Romanova, an expert in social policy and demographics, in an interview with Pravda. Ru.

A September EDCOM II report confirmed a direct link between climate conditions and academic outcomes. During the 2025-2026 academic year, public elementary schools lost an average of 20 instructional days due to weather disruptions. Analysts estimate that each missed day results in a loss of 1.4 days of progress in acquiring reading skills.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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