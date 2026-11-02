Philippine Exports Hit Record $9.87 Billion, Masking Decline in Traditional Sectors

Philippine merchandise exports hit a record high of $9.87 billion in September, marking a 35.6% year-on-year increase according to preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). This figure represents the highest value recorded since tracking began in 1991. However, this peak is driven almost entirely by the semiconductor and electronics sectors, leaving the broader economy exposed to fluctuations in global tech investment.

While technology exports surged, other commodity categories contracted significantly. Exports of processed tropical fruits fell by 20.9% to $31.47 million, while pineapple and pineapple products dropped by 58.6% to $30.93 million. Mineral products also declined by 20.7%, reaching $333.93 million. This divergence highlights a structural vulnerability: traditional sectors are currently unable to offset potential downturns in the high-tech segment.

Economists attribute this imbalance to persistent systemic barriers that hinder the competitiveness of non-electronics industries. Miguel Chanco of Pantheon Macroeconomics points to high and volatile energy costs, significant logistics expenses, and a severe shortage of skilled labor as key constraints. He notes that chronic underinvestment in public education and ongoing brain drain limit the country's ability to develop competitive manufacturing capabilities outside the tech sector.

Leonardo Lansana, an economics professor at Ateneo De Manila University, argues that current export promotion strategies focus primarily on finding new markets for traditional goods rather than building new industrial competencies. He observes that the Philippines often exports raw or minimally processed materials, missing opportunities to capture higher value through innovation and downstream processing. Unlike the electronics industry, where technology transfer and foreign investment have already yielded results, the agricultural sector suffers from low productivity, fragmented production, and a weak processing base.

To diversify the export base, experts recommend targeted policy interventions. Victor Abola, a senior economist at the University of Asia and the Pacific, suggests providing incentives for export-oriented agriculture, citing strong global demand for food security and industrial coconut products, as well as sustained consumer demand for pineapples in European and other developed markets. He emphasizes that such support mechanisms should extend beyond farmers and cooperatives to include medium and large corporations.

Lansana adds that the government should encourage investment in technology, research, and workforce skills development. He identifies a critical step as linking globally competitive firms with local producers through technology transfer and supplier development mechanisms. This approach would restructure supply chains to ensure that partner countries gain access not just to raw materials, but to high-value-added products.