Delhi Collects 68.4 Lakh Rupees in Fines on First Day of Winter Action Plan

Delhi authorities have activated the Winter Action Plan, shifting anti-pollution measures from general guidelines to strict financial penalties and administrative barriers. On the first day of implementation, the city collected 68.4 lakh rupees in fines and environmental compensation.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дарья Асламова Delhi and its inhabitants

The transport sector faced the most immediate impact. Entry restrictions were enforced against vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet the BS-VI emission standard (equivalent to Euro-6). Of the 14,930 vehicles inspected, approximately 10.3%-specifically 1,539 units-were turned back at city borders. These included buses, heavy and light trucks, and passenger cars. Enforcement also targeted low-tonnage vehicles: out of the inspected two- and three-wheelers, 789 were sent back, and 38 were seized.

The highest financial penalties for vehicle owners stemmed from checks on Pollution Under Control (PUCC) certificates. A total of 566 fines, amounting to 56.6 lakh rupees, were issued for missing or invalid documents. An additional 2 lakh rupees in fines were levied specifically for violations of entry restriction rules.

Construction activities were also subject to financial penalties. During inspections of 300 construction sites, 32 were found in violation of dust control norms. This resulted in 9.8 lakh rupees in environmental compensation. Regulators issued 17 closure orders and 19 show-cause notices requiring explanations for the violations.

The economic effects of the Winter Action Plan extend beyond logistics and construction, affecting daily costs for residents and operational models for businesses:

Parking costs: Tariffs at authorized parking lots in Delhi have been doubled through February 28, adding financial pressure on drivers and encouraging a shift away from personal vehicles.

Tariffs at authorized parking lots in Delhi have been doubled through February 28, adding financial pressure on drivers and encouraging a shift away from personal vehicles. Labor and office operations: Government and private organizations are required to limit physical office presence to 50% of employees through January 31, with the remainder working remotely.

Government and private organizations are required to limit physical office presence to 50% of employees through January 31, with the remainder working remotely. Supply chain risks: The ban on vehicles below the BS-VI standard, effective through the end of January, poses risks to goods supply chains entering the capital.

Exemptions from these restrictions apply only to electric vehicles, compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles, and emergency services. Delhi Environment Minister Mandjeet Singh Sirsa stated that these measures will be strictly enforced through the end of February, with the strictest ban on construction works occurring between December 10 and January 20.