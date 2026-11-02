Kazakhstan's Strong Tenge Drives VAT Shortfall Despite Rate Cuts

A stronger-than-expected tenge currency has contributed to a shortfall in value-added tax (VAT) collections for Kazakhstan's budget, according to Galim Khusainov, former chairman of Bank CentCredit. The fiscal forecast was built on an exchange rate of 54 tenge per dollar, but the actual market rate remained significantly lower, undermining the expected revenue inflow.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Казахстан. Стопки тенге

Throughout 2026, the tenge maintained stability despite the National Bank's four consecutive cuts to the base rate, which lowered the benchmark from 18% to 15.75% starting in June. This resilience was driven by a specific transmission channel: a surge in foreign currency supply that outpaced demand. Khusainov identifies several mechanisms fueling this supply, most notably the National Bank's sales of foreign currency to mirror gold purchases. These operations reached approximately $5.9 billion from January to August 2026, a 57% increase compared to the same period last year.

Other factors boosting currency supply include transfers from the National Fund, higher export revenues supported by elevated prices for oil, uranium, and copper, an inflow of borrowed capital into the quasi-state sector, and expanded currency lending. Additionally, the high base rate attracted non-residents to purchase tenge-denominated bonds. Conversely, demand for foreign currency has been suppressed by ongoing regulatory restrictions.

Khusainov notes that while the National Bank is gradually lifting these restrictions-a direction he deems correct-the resulting excess supply continues to pressure the exchange rate. This dynamic makes short-term forecasting difficult. Economically, the strong tenge helps curb inflation but simultaneously reduces the competitiveness of domestic businesses. In the long term, Khusainov expects a gradual weakening of the currency, as Kazakhstan's inflation remains significantly higher than that of its major trading partners, emphasizing the need for a smooth transition.

The fiscal impact is reflected in the country's budget deficit, which stood at 2.6 trillion tenge through August. As of October 30, data from KASE showed the exchange rate fixed at 453.05 tenge per dollar.