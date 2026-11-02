World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Kazakhstan's Strong Tenge Drives VAT Shortfall Despite Rate Cuts

World

A stronger-than-expected tenge currency has contributed to a shortfall in value-added tax (VAT) collections for Kazakhstan's budget, according to Galim Khusainov, former chairman of Bank CentCredit. The fiscal forecast was built on an exchange rate of 54 tenge per dollar, but the actual market rate remained significantly lower, undermining the expected revenue inflow.

Казахстан. Стопки тенге
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Казахстан. Стопки тенге

Throughout 2026, the tenge maintained stability despite the National Bank's four consecutive cuts to the base rate, which lowered the benchmark from 18% to 15.75% starting in June. This resilience was driven by a specific transmission channel: a surge in foreign currency supply that outpaced demand. Khusainov identifies several mechanisms fueling this supply, most notably the National Bank's sales of foreign currency to mirror gold purchases. These operations reached approximately $5.9 billion from January to August 2026, a 57% increase compared to the same period last year.

Other factors boosting currency supply include transfers from the National Fund, higher export revenues supported by elevated prices for oil, uranium, and copper, an inflow of borrowed capital into the quasi-state sector, and expanded currency lending. Additionally, the high base rate attracted non-residents to purchase tenge-denominated bonds. Conversely, demand for foreign currency has been suppressed by ongoing regulatory restrictions.

Khusainov notes that while the National Bank is gradually lifting these restrictions-a direction he deems correct-the resulting excess supply continues to pressure the exchange rate. This dynamic makes short-term forecasting difficult. Economically, the strong tenge helps curb inflation but simultaneously reduces the competitiveness of domestic businesses. In the long term, Khusainov expects a gradual weakening of the currency, as Kazakhstan's inflation remains significantly higher than that of its major trading partners, emphasizing the need for a smooth transition.

The fiscal impact is reflected in the country's budget deficit, which stood at 2.6 trillion tenge through August. As of October 30, data from KASE showed the exchange rate fixed at 453.05 tenge per dollar.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
2026 U.S. Senate Elections: Competitive Races and Control Dynamics
Americas
2026 U.S. Senate Elections: Competitive Races and Control Dynamics
Popular
From Moon Rovers to Chernobyl: The Engineering of Mikhail Malenkov

The STR-1 transport robot adapted lunar rover technology to clear radioactive debris when radiation levels rendered human rooftop work lethal.

From Moon Rovers to Chernobyl: The Engineering of Mikhail Malenkov
2026 U.S. Senate Elections: Competitive Races and Control Dynamics
2026 U.S. Senate Elections: Competitive Races and Control Dynamics
Empty wallets, broken lives: Singapore banks forced to take action
How 15-Hour Tanker Delay Triggered Bali's Fuel Collapse, Stranding Tourists at Airports
Iran designates British military branches as terrorist groups, but Moscow holds back Lyuba Lulko Evergreens Winter Burn: The Hidden Hydration Trap in Frozen Soil Marina Lebedeva Distinguishing Physical Exertion from Mental Stimulation in Canine Exercise Routines Alexander Shtorm
Massive production shifts in China: Manufacturing giants abandon old growth models
India to export complete Vande Bharat trainsets within four years
Air Fryer White Bread: Ratio and Readiness Cues
Air Fryer White Bread: Ratio and Readiness Cues
Last materials
US Midterm Elections: Trump plans harsh response to potential Republican loss in Congress
Rose Cuttings: Why the Pencil-Width Cane Determines Winter Survival
Kazakhstan Regulator Confirms Rare Deepfake Bypasses in Bank Biometric Verification
Why Fully Open Chrysanthemums Fade Faster Than Expected
Banco National Targets Credit Risk with 2.8 Million Financial Literacy Participants
Rivian's R2 Performance outsells combined R1 and EDV lines despite missing lower trims
Almaty Winter PM2.5 Levels Reach Six Times WHO Daily Limit in Peak Months
DHS Data Shows Rising Apprehensions But Misses Deportation Targets
Could a US nuclear strike on Iran destroy the global non-proliferation system?
Kazakhstan Deposit Rates Slow Down After Central Bank Cuts
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.