Samruk-Kazyna and AZCON Holding Sign Agreement to Launch New Caspian Ferry Line

Samruk-Kazyna and AZCON Holding have signed agreements to expand transport and logistics connectivity between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, focusing on reducing transit times across the Caspian Sea and enhancing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

Photo: @cheTambov Bridge over the Kashma River

The cooperation centers on two primary infrastructure initiatives. The first establishes the operational framework for the "Caspian Bridge" ferry system, intended to launch a new trans-Caspian ferry line. The second involves a Term Sheet signed between Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and Azerbaijan Railways to create a joint venture and a new intermodal cargo terminal designed to increase container traffic volume along the TITR corridor.