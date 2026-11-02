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Samruk-Kazyna and AZCON Holding Sign Agreement to Launch New Caspian Ferry Line

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kazakhstan

Samruk-Kazyna and AZCON Holding have signed agreements to expand transport and logistics connectivity between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, focusing on reducing transit times across the Caspian Sea and enhancing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

Bridge over the Kashma River
Photo: @cheTambov
Bridge over the Kashma River

The cooperation centers on two primary infrastructure initiatives. The first establishes the operational framework for the "Caspian Bridge" ferry system, intended to launch a new trans-Caspian ferry line. The second involves a Term Sheet signed between Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and Azerbaijan Railways to create a joint venture and a new intermodal cargo terminal designed to increase container traffic volume along the TITR corridor.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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