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Costa Rica Public Procurement Law Article 66 Used for Direct Ambulance Purchase

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The Costa Rican Fire Department has awarded a contract valued at 6.5 billion colones (approximately $11-12 million) to a Brazilian consortium comprising SGSV and Bem Estar for the procurement of 40 ambulances. The deal was finalized without standard competitive bidding, a move officials justified by the urgent need to strengthen pre-hospital care across 25 national departments.

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Local supplier AutoStar is challenging the decision in court, alleging gross violations of procurement laws and a lack of transparency in the selection process.

AutoStar contends that the selection of the Brazilian consortium was arbitrary, specifically citing a lack of relevant expertise. While tender requirements mandated that participants demonstrate the production of at least 200 vehicles for five different clients over the last two years, AutoStar claims SGSV's experience was only verified by two Brazilian state entities. Furthermore, SGSV has no prior record of supplying medical transport to Costa Rica, having previously focused on electronic offender monitoring and port infrastructure equipment.

Legal efforts by AutoStar to annul the deal were initially dismissed on procedural grounds. The lawsuit was filed on September 16, but the agency ruled that the period for requesting clarifications had already closed on September 11.

The Fire Department invoked Article 66 of the Public Procurement Law to justify the direct award, which allows for accelerated procedures during threats to public health or safety by inviting at least three contractors. However, in this instance, only one firm was invited.

Discrepancies in documentation have further fueled the dispute. AutoStar alleges that a request for quotations was sent on September 1 with a one-day deadline, while records in the Sicop system show documents dated August 26. Additionally, AutoStar pointed to a contradiction in requirements: while the tender required a vehicle sample within 30 days, competitors were allegedly disqualified based on longer total delivery timelines for the full fleet. The National Insurance Institute (INS), which provides the funding, has deferred press inquiries to the procurement department, and the Brazilian consortium has scheduled a detailed response for November 2.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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