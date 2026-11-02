Uzbekistan Launches Program to Produce 30,000 Export-Ready Specialists Annually

The Tashkent Pipeline Plant in Sergeli has announced a workforce development program aimed at producing 2,500 welders, electricians, and locksmiths annually. The initiative targets a specific industrial requirement: a steady stream of specialists capable of immediate deployment without the need for internal adaptation programs.

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To systematize this process, the government proposes transferring the management of two to three vocational colleges or technical schools in each region to large entrepreneurs for a period of 15 years. The objective is to graduate at least 30,000 specialists nationwide per year, each holding a state-recognized qualification certificate and ready for immediate employment.

Financial incentives for investors include tax offsets for expenditures related to personnel training and equipment procurement. Additionally, a grant mechanism will be established for graduates who secure employment abroad, with business-managed colleges facilitating direct links to foreign employers.

The President of Uzbekistan stated that leading entrepreneurs are assisting the state in establishing the "Uzbek specialist" brand within the international labor market.