US Midterm Elections: Trump plans harsh response to potential Republican loss in Congress

Political scientist Maxim Bardin, a member of the Expert Council of the All-Russian organization "Officers of Russia," told Pravda.Ru that if the Republican Party fails to secure a majority in the upcoming U.S. congressional elections, President Donald Trump may significantly increase pressure on European NATO allies using financial and technological leverage.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ US President Donald Trump

Bardin analyzed various scenarios for the president's behavior, noting that while these midterm elections have generated global interest, their significance has been artificially inflated. He argued that both Democrats and Republicans aim to satisfy the American public's demand for global dominance, differing only in their methods. According to the expert, a likely loss for Trump's supporters would not remove him from politics but would instead free his hands for tougher actions toward Europe.

The specialist highlighted specific mechanisms of pressure available to the president, including demands to increase national contributions to the NATO budget, threats to halt the supply of modern air defense systems such as Patriot, and restrictions on access to satellite communication technologies. In the current geopolitical climate, European security remains heavily dependent on decisions made in Washington.

"There is a version that in the event of the Republican Party's defeat in the elections, Trump will begin retaliating against opponents and intensifying pressure. It is highly likely that pressure within NATO will increase. Trump will apply pressure in three directions: the alliance's budget, weapons supplies, and Elon Musk's satellite communication systems. First and foremost, he will strike at countries where his political opponents, linked to the Democrats, are in power," Bardin explained.

The political scientist specified that France, Romania, the Netherlands, and Poland could come under particular pressure. He separately mentioned Germany, where the political establishment has traditionally taken a critical stance toward Trump. Meanwhile, the situation within the United States remains unstable; according to sociological polls, the financial crisis and inflation significantly influence voter preferences, compelling them to vote against the incumbent administration.

Beyond budgetary disputes, Trump could leverage the U. S. technological advantage in space. Today, many global logistical and military processes depend on private satellite constellations. The company Starlink is actively expanding its presence in various regions, providing connectivity where ground infrastructure is absent. Bardin views control over such resources as a powerful tool for political coercion.

"Trump has enough levers to pressure the Europeans — especially those countries whose leaders are linked to the deep state. If the Republicans lose, his opponents will have it rough: he will understand that he has nothing to lose and will intensify the pressure. This will lead to an escalation of internal political contradictions in Europe and the emergence of new information occasions," the expert added.

The situation is complicated by the fact that the economic condition of EU countries does not allow them to quickly replace American support. As the NATO budget remains 75% dependent on contributions from the U. S., any threats by Trump to withdraw troops or cease trade deals are perceived painfully in Brussels. Simultaneously, internal disputes between Washington and Ottawa are growing, with a long-standing trade dispute over tariffs once again moving to the legal plane.