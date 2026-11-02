Kazakhstan Regulator Confirms Rare Deepfake Bypasses in Bank Biometric Verification

Kazakhstan's Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market (ARRFR) has confirmed instances of biometric authentication being bypassed in banks using deepfake technology. The agency noted that such incidents have been rare over the past three years, attributing them primarily to financial institutions failing to comply with legal requirements.

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Current regulations mandate that biometric verification systems in banks and microfinance organizations, including those used during loan processing, must include protections against AI-driven fraud. To prevent the use of static photos or pre-recorded videos, systems are required to issue at least three random commands to the client. The execution of these commands is analyzed in real-time via video stream.

An authentication attempt is considered failed after three unsuccessful tries. Additionally, the live image of the user must match the reference image with a minimum accuracy of 95%.

Technical standards for the software also require:

System integrity self-control;

Detection of execution in emulated environments;

Protection of the device's built-in camera against substitution, preventing the transmission of AI-generated video instead of a real human image.

Every authentication session is recorded in an electronic document that specifies the client's Individual Identification Number (IIN), verification results, executed commands, date, and time. This document is digitally signed by the provider's electronic signature and retained by the financial institution.

During remote service, the client's image is compared against reference data from government databases or the provider's verified image database. Government database records are updated when a passport or identity document is replaced or issued. Images that pass verification with at least 95% accuracy can be used to populate the national biometric authentication system.

ARRFR emphasizes that financial organizations bear full responsibility for the reliability of their verification systems. Biometric data must be stored in encrypted form for a minimum of five years, protected from copying and unauthorized access, and all processing stages must be documented.

In the event of detected fraud or compromised credentials, clients are instructed to: