Banco National Targets Credit Risk with 2.8 Million Financial Literacy Participants

Between 2016 and 2026, more than 2.8 million residents of Costa Rica participated in financial literacy programs led by Banco Nacional (BN). The country's largest state-owned commercial bank frames these initiatives as a strategic tool to reduce credit risks and improve personal budget management for the population.

Photo: mos.ru by Фото: пресс-служба Департамента образования и науки города Москвы, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Financial literacy

By increasing competence in savings and the cost of borrowing, the bank aims to lower household debt burdens. This approach is designed to stabilize the national banking system by reducing the volume of non-performing loans resulting from clients' miscalculation of risks.

A key component of this strategy is the Antorcha 2026 program, launched on October 18. The initiative involves 63 students from nine schools in the Heredia province. Through a six-episode series broadcast on Canal 13 and SINART resources until November 29, students are taught budgeting and teamwork skills.

Banco Nacional employs segmented educational tools to target different demographics. The Fly by BN platform focuses on youth financial independence, while the Diario Adolescente project has reached 20,000 students, linking budget planning with psychological well-being and bullying prevention.

The bank also targets female entrepreneurship, allocating 1.6 trillion Costa Rican colones from its credit portfolio for women-led projects in 2025. These financial tools are supplemented by the Pyme Nauta and Vamos a Contarte support services.

Financial inclusion efforts extend to indigenous populations, including:

Services provided across 24 communities in eight residential territories.

ATM and interface adaptations for the Cabécar, Bribri, and Maliseu languages.

Staff training in local languages to remove communication barriers.

The implementation is supported by over 240 "dream ambassadors" providing regional consultations, as well as educational media projects in newspapers such as La Nación and La Teja.