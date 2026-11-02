Almaty Winter PM2.5 Levels Reach Six Times WHO Daily Limit in Peak Months

The onset of the heating season in Almaty has led to a sharp deterioration in air quality. According to data from the Almaty Air Initiative, the average concentration of PM2.5 particles in winter 2025 was approximately five times higher than in summer. The peak pollution level occurred in December at 62.4 micrograms per cubic meter, whereas the cleanest month was May, with a reading of 11.3 micrograms per cubic meter. For context, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a daily average limit of 15 micrograms per cubic meter and an annual average limit of 5 micrograms per cubic meter.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Edgarpo01, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Almaty, Kazakhstan

Wintertime meteorological conditions exacerbate the problem. Cold weather reduces the mixing layer height of the air, increasing the frequency of windless conditions and temperature inversions. As a result, harmful substances fail to disperse and accumulate near the ground. An increase in concentration levels has been recorded in all districts, with the most significant rise observed in the northern and northwestern parts of the city.

Sources of pollution

Winter smog results from the combined impact of coal-fired energy production, private heating, transportation, and road dust. A study of the chemical composition of PM2.5 conducted by scientists at KazNU (Kazakh National Research Pedagogical University) between August 2022 and July 2023 at a single monitoring point on the university campus identified the following breakdown of sources:

Road dust and wear from tires and brake pads accounted for 32%.

Mixed urban pollution contributed 20%.

Combined heat and power plants (CHPP) and boilers made up 18%.

Private sector heating represented 16%.

Vehicle exhaust emissions comprised 14%.

The direct contribution of burning coal and biomass from CHPPs, boilers, and private households totaled 34%. This role expands during the heating season as CHPPs increase their load, while un-gasified homes, outbuildings, and bathhouses rely on coal and wood. Transportation maintains a consistent background of pollution year-round, a trend confirmed by nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) levels that do not decline in summer.

Disparities between districts

The city's geography directly influences the air its residents breathe. In 2025, the annual average PM2.5 concentration in the Turksib district reached 46.8 micrograms per cubic meter, more than double the figure for the Bostandyk district, which recorded 22.1 micrograms per cubic meter. The Jetisu and Alatau districts also ranked among the most polluted areas.

In the lower parts of the city, daily PM2.5 concentrations frequently range from 70 to 140 micrograms per cubic meter during the heating season. This pattern is driven by the concentration of industrial facilities, private housing, intense traffic, and the city's natural south-to-north slope, which, when combined with inversions, traps air flow. The foothill districts of Bostandyk and Medeu remain relatively cleaner due to evening mountain breezes, although WHO standards are often exceeded there as well.

Lack of medical data

Experts at Almaty Air Initiative note that while sufficient data on pollutant concentrations has been accumulated, there is a lack of research directly linking these levels to the health of Almaty residents. The city requires:

Long-term observation of child and adult cohorts with personal exposure assessments.

Regular monitoring of lung function in schoolchildren.

An analysis of the link between pollution and new cases of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart attacks, and strokes.

Assessments of air quality inside schools, hospitals, and residential units.

Particular importance is placed on "before and after" studies corresponding to the implementation of municipal measures such as gasification, CHPP modernization, or the introduction of low-emission zones. This approach will help determine which technical solutions genuinely reduce residents' personal exposure and improve health indicators."