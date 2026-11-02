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DHS Data Shows Rising Apprehensions But Misses Deportation Targets

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U.S. immigration enforcement is facing a gap between operational activity and political targets. While Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data shows a monthly increase in apprehensions-rising from 43,000 in June to 49,000 in July and nearly 51,000 in August-the administration has failed to meet its stated goal of 1 million annual deportations. Migration Policy Institute (MPI) figures indicate approximately 660,000 people were removed during the last fiscal year.

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Institutional leadership shifted following a federal operation in Minneapolis involving over 2,000 agents. The incident resulted in the deaths of two U. S. citizens, Rene Good and Alex Pretty, both born in 1988, leading to the resignations of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Border Patrol Chief Gregory Boyzano.

The judiciary has simultaneously constrained enforcement methods. In the case of Kimar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident deported to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador despite a court injunction, the U. S. Supreme Court ruled against the government. The Court ordered Garcia's return to the United States, challenging the legality of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) procedures.

The administration's approach has created a divide within the Republican Party. Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee continues to advocate for mass removals, while Representative Maria Elvira Salazar and Gab Evans propose a differentiated approach that would legalize migrants without criminal records. Former Senator John Sununu has specifically criticized the ICE practice of agents wearing masks during raids.

Democrats have shifted their rhetoric toward stricter controls while emphasizing constitutional adherence. Candidate James Talirico in Texas advocates for legal procedures over the current administration's tactics, and Senator Chris Van Hollen has proposed cutting ICE funding due to human rights violations.

The legal and political instability is impacting the labor market. Businesses face ongoing staffing shortages and uncertainty over whether the legislative proposals for legal work status or continued mass deportations will prevail, as courts and legislators continue to block the most radical executive actions.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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