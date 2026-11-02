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Kazakhstan Deposit Rates Slow Down After Central Bank Cuts

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Kazakhstan's deposit rates continued their downward trajectory in October, although the pace of adjustments slowed compared to previous months. According to the Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund (KDIF), nine banks revised their deposit conditions during the period. This shift occurred against the backdrop of the National Bank cutting its key rate for the fourth consecutive time, bringing it down to 15.75%.

Kazakhstan, Central Bank of Kazakhstan
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Kazakhstan, Central Bank of Kazakhstan

In the demand deposit segment, where funds can be withdrawn and replenished freely, average yields held steady at 15% in October, with a maximum rate of 16.08%. One bank introduced a short-term promotional product for six months offering 16.1%. KDIF analysts note that this segment has historically been less sensitive to key rate changes, as demand deposit yields have typically remained significantly lower. However, the narrowing gap between deposit rates and the key rate suggests that more active rate adjustments may follow.

For time deposits with replenishment rights, which include penalties for early withdrawal, the maximum rate for three-month terms reached 19%, while the minimum for terms of two years or longer stood at 4.5%. The average yield for terms up to one year exceeded 17%. Four banks modified conditions for these products, primarily for short terms of three and six months. One major bank reduced its three-month rate by 1 percentage point, while two others increased theirs by 0.3 to 0.4 percentage points, resulting in yields of 17.75% and 19%, respectively. Only one bank offers time deposits without replenishment rights, maintaining its previous rates ranging from 12.2% for two-year terms to 18% for three-month terms.

Savings deposits, which are non-callable and do not allow withdrawal with reward retention until the term ends, saw the highest yields in the market. With replenishment rights, the maximum three-month rate was 19.56%, and the minimum two-year rate was 4.5%. Average yields were 18.39% for three months and 17.48% for six months. Four banks lowered short-term rates by 0.11 to 0.90 percentage points, while two banks launched a new four-month product at 19%. In the non-replenishable segment, which typically commands the highest returns, the maximum three-month rate was 19.5% with an average of 18.08%. Average rates for six-month and one-year terms were 17.63% and 15.95%, respectively. Broad rate cuts in this segment have largely concluded: two banks reduced yields by 0.5 to 0.9 percentage points to 18% and 18.2%, while one bank raised its 12-month rate by 1.51 percentage points to 18.51%.

Market stabilization is expected for the retail deposit sector by year-end, according to KDIF. Since the National Bank cut its key rate in late October, the market has not yet fully absorbed this decision. The regulator indicated it may maintain the current key rate level, prompting banks to adopt a wait-and-see approach, monitoring competitor actions and potential further National Bank decisions before altering deposit terms again.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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