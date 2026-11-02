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Digital Farming School Opens in Yamoussoukro to Address Côte d'Ivoire's Agricultural Mechanization Deficit

World

The Digital Farming School (DFS) has opened in Yamoussoukro at the INP-HB Technopole to address critical productivity gaps in Côte d'Ivoire's agricultural sector. A joint venture between Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P), OCP Africa, and the Félix Houphouët-Boigny National Polytechnic Institute (INP-HB), the center focuses on transitioning regional farming from manual labor to technology-driven systems.

The farmer uses a digital control panel in a modern cowshed
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The farmer uses a digital control panel in a modern cowshed

The school addresses a stark infrastructure deficit: Agriculture accounts for roughly 25% of Côte d'Ivoire's GDP and nearly 40% of export revenues, yet mechanization remains low, with only one tractor per 1,000 hectares. Irrigation is similarly limited, covering just 130,000 hectares of a 3.4 million hectare potential.

The two-year, fully funded program integrates agronomy with computer science, artificial intelligence, sensor deployment, and drone operations. The curriculum emphasizes the development of deployable technical solutions rather than theoretical study. High demand for the initiative was evidenced by 3,700 applications for the inaugural cohort of 50 students.

The project is structured as a "South-South" partnership, with OCP Africa funding human capital investment and INP-HB providing academic and scientific oversight to build regional technical expertise.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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