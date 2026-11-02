Kyrgyzstan road budget rose from 2 billion to 60 billion som as paving grew tenfold

Kyrgyzstan is undergoing a significant structural shift in its infrastructure spending, moving from modest maintenance to large-scale construction aimed at transforming the country into a regional transport and logistics hub. The scale of this investment is reflected in the national budget: annual allocations for road construction have risen from approximately 2 billion som to 60 billion som in recent years.

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Accelerated Road Expansion

The increase in funding has led to a sharp rise in the volume of asphalt paving. According to Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev, the country laid 175 kilometers of asphalt in 2021, a figure that grew to 1,545 kilometers by 2025. For 2026, the government target is 2,000 kilometers.

Current progress for 2026 indicates that targets are being exceeded. Minister of Transport and Communications Talantbek Soltobaev reported that while the initial plan was to pave over 1,500 kilometers, approximately 1,800 kilometers have already been completed, with another 200 kilometers expected by year-end.

Industrial Capacity and Equipment

To support this volume of work, the state has focused on technical modernization. Between 2022 and 2026, 1,344 units of specialized equipment were acquired using budget funds. Minister Soltobaev noted that the total fleet of equipment acquired or planned for delivery over the last four to five years reaches 1,500 units, with 118 units scheduled for delivery by the end of this year.

The government is also reducing operational costs by establishing local crushing, sorting, and asphalt-concrete plants directly in construction zones. Additionally, the Ministry of Transport has localized the production of road infrastructure elements. For example, the cost of a road sign has dropped from an average of 4,000 som to 2,500 som due to domestic manufacturing.

Railways and Transit Strategy

A central pillar of Kyrgyzstan's strategy is the development of rail links to reduce cargo transit times from East Asia to the Middle East and Southern Europe. This includes the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project.

Domestically, the government is funding the Balykchy-Kochkor-Kara-Keche railway using its own resources. The first stage, the Balykchy-Kochkor section, has been completed, with the Kochkor station now open. Future plans include extending the line to Makmal and constructing a route from Balykchy to Cholpon-Ata.

Economic and Social Implications

The expansion of the road network is targeting three primary economic drivers: