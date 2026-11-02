World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Kyrgyzstan road budget rose from 2 billion to 60 billion som as paving grew tenfold

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is undergoing a significant structural shift in its infrastructure spending, moving from modest maintenance to large-scale construction aimed at transforming the country into a regional transport and logistics hub. The scale of this investment is reflected in the national budget: annual allocations for road construction have risen from approximately 2 billion som to 60 billion som in recent years.

Строительство дороги
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Строительство дороги

Accelerated Road Expansion

The increase in funding has led to a sharp rise in the volume of asphalt paving. According to Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev, the country laid 175 kilometers of asphalt in 2021, a figure that grew to 1,545 kilometers by 2025. For 2026, the government target is 2,000 kilometers.

Current progress for 2026 indicates that targets are being exceeded. Minister of Transport and Communications Talantbek Soltobaev reported that while the initial plan was to pave over 1,500 kilometers, approximately 1,800 kilometers have already been completed, with another 200 kilometers expected by year-end.

Industrial Capacity and Equipment

To support this volume of work, the state has focused on technical modernization. Between 2022 and 2026, 1,344 units of specialized equipment were acquired using budget funds. Minister Soltobaev noted that the total fleet of equipment acquired or planned for delivery over the last four to five years reaches 1,500 units, with 118 units scheduled for delivery by the end of this year.

The government is also reducing operational costs by establishing local crushing, sorting, and asphalt-concrete plants directly in construction zones. Additionally, the Ministry of Transport has localized the production of road infrastructure elements. For example, the cost of a road sign has dropped from an average of 4,000 som to 2,500 som due to domestic manufacturing.

Railways and Transit Strategy

A central pillar of Kyrgyzstan's strategy is the development of rail links to reduce cargo transit times from East Asia to the Middle East and Southern Europe. This includes the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project.

Domestically, the government is funding the Balykchy-Kochkor-Kara-Keche railway using its own resources. The first stage, the Balykchy-Kochkor section, has been completed, with the Kochkor station now open. Future plans include extending the line to Makmal and constructing a route from Balykchy to Cholpon-Ata.

Economic and Social Implications

The expansion of the road network is targeting three primary economic drivers:

  • Trade Costs: Experts, including industry veteran Talant Sadakbayev, note that transport costs can account for up to 30% of a product's value; improving roads is intended to lower these costs and curb inflation.
  • Connectivity: New routes are being established toward China, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, alongside the paving of roads to remote pastures and border territories. In the Batken region, the village of Zardaly, previously accessible only from May to June, now has permanent road access.
  • Tourism: Infrastructure is being extended to high-traffic tourist zones, including the Ak-Suy valley, Sary-Chelek, and Arstanbab, as well as new bypass roads in Cholpon-Ata.
See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Clown acrobat crushed to death during performance
World
Clown acrobat crushed to death during performance
2026 U.S. Senate Elections: Competitive Races and Control Dynamics
Americas
2026 U.S. Senate Elections: Competitive Races and Control Dynamics
Popular
From Moon Rovers to Chernobyl: The Engineering of Mikhail Malenkov

The STR-1 transport robot adapted lunar rover technology to clear radioactive debris when radiation levels rendered human rooftop work lethal.

From Moon Rovers to Chernobyl: The Engineering of Mikhail Malenkov
2026 U.S. Senate Elections: Competitive Races and Control Dynamics
2026 U.S. Senate Elections: Competitive Races and Control Dynamics
Empty wallets, broken lives: Singapore banks forced to take action
How 15-Hour Tanker Delay Triggered Bali's Fuel Collapse, Stranding Tourists at Airports
Iran designates British military branches as terrorist groups, but Moscow holds back Lyuba Lulko Evergreens Winter Burn: The Hidden Hydration Trap in Frozen Soil Marina Lebedeva Distinguishing Physical Exertion from Mental Stimulation in Canine Exercise Routines Alexander Shtorm
Massive production shifts in China: Manufacturing giants abandon old growth models
India to export complete Vande Bharat trainsets within four years
Air Fryer White Bread: Ratio and Readiness Cues
Air Fryer White Bread: Ratio and Readiness Cues
Last materials
DHS Data Shows Rising Apprehensions But Misses Deportation Targets
Could a US nuclear strike on Iran destroy the global non-proliferation system?
Kazakhstan Deposit Rates Slow Down After Central Bank Cuts
Chinese Automakers' Q3 2026 Reports: Domestic Losses Fund by Export Profits
Digital Farming School Opens in Yamoussoukro to Address Côte d'Ivoire's Agricultural Mechanization Deficit
US Critical Minerals: Rising Value from Prices, Not Output
Iran designates British military branches as terrorist groups, but Moscow holds back
Evergreens Winter Burn: The Hidden Hydration Trap in Frozen Soil
Business jet plunges near Trump’s Florida residence: What caused the crash?
Rising star from Turkmenistan reaches historic achievements in China
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.