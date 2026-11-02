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Bishkek's $81.5 million Eastern Bypass to open by May 2027

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Construction of the Eastern Bypass road in Bishkek is scheduled for completion in May 2027, according to Ruslanbek Kayymbaev, the head of the contracting company.

Road works on the highway
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Road works on the highway

The project, which commenced in December 2025, involves a total investment exceeding $81.5 million, sourced from both private and state funding. Current progress reports indicate that bridge construction is 80% complete, while earthworks have reached 50% completion.

The infrastructure is designed to integrate with three major city arteries: Leo Tolstoy, Akhunbaev, and Sukhe-Bator streets. This connectivity will be established through the construction of five interchanges, as well as bridges spanning the local river systems and the railway.

The contractual framework specifies a construction period of 1.5 years, followed by a 28.5-year period of paid maintenance and operation by the contractor. After this 30-year term, ownership of the entire road network will transfer to the state free of charge.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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