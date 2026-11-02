Kuujjuaq greenhouse expands with new insulated annex

Kuujjuaq, a remote Inuit community in Nunavik, Quebec, has secured $1 million in federal funding to expand its local food production and processing infrastructure. The investment, announced by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, is intended to strengthen the existing greenhouse facility by adding a new service building that will extend the growing season and improve working conditions for community members.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The farmer's hands examine a fresh salad in the greenhouse

The project is managed by a four-person volunteer committee under the oversight of the Kuujjuaq municipality. Roxane Archambault, a committee member, explained that the funds will primarily cover the construction of an insulated annex connected to the greenhouses built in 1999 and 2012. This addition is designed to mitigate the constraints of northern geography, which typically limits the gardening season to a narrow window between late May and early June.

Archambault stated that the new structure will include washrooms and improved facilities to address the physical demands of working in the greenhouse. It will also house preservation equipment and space for food-processing activities, allowing the community to store and process produce beyond the short active growing period. The committee plans to integrate a seedling container into the new building, a step aimed at increasing local self-sufficiency in crop production.

"We're really glad to get this funding. We were not sure what we would do without it,” Archambault said. The funding announcement was made following a site visit by Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty, who toured the facility to mark the conclusion of the program application process.

The Kuujjuaq Greenhouse currently operates 46 individual gardening plots. Access to these plots is governed by specific eligibility criteria that prioritize local residency and Indigenous status. Inuit beneficiaries and residents who have lived in Kuujjuaq for at least 10 years are automatically qualified. Once these priority groups have secured plots, remaining spots are open to other applicants, with any surplus awarded by lottery. Organizations also hold automatic qualification. In addition to individual plots, the facility maintains community plots where fresh produce such as lettuce, spinach, and herbs are made available to residents.

The construction of the new service building is expected to be completed by the fall of 2027. For the current season, gardening activities have concluded, with the next opening scheduled for late May or early June of the following year.