Quebecers prefer corporate surplus for local reinvestment over shareholder dividends

A recent survey commissioned by the Chantier de l'économie sociale and conducted by Léger reveals a fundamental shift in how a majority of Quebec adults view the destination of corporate financial surpluses. Rather than expecting profits to flow to shareholders or fuel internal expansion, 60% of respondents prefer that these excesses be reinvested locally to improve working conditions or address community needs.

The data establishes a clear hierarchy of economic priorities. Thirty-two percent of the 1,040 surveyed adults prioritize using surpluses to enhance employee working conditions, while 28% favor reinvesting in projects that meet specific community demands. In contrast, only 20% support using funds for corporate growth, and a mere 7% prefer distribution to owners or shareholders. This preference indicates a demand for a direct material link between enterprise output and local social infrastructure, rather than abstract capital appreciation.

Participation and Control Mechanisms

The survey extends beyond the distribution of profits to the governance structures that control them. Fifty-seven percent of respondents support a "one member, one vote" principle, advocating for users, members, or employees to participate in corporate decision-making. This stands in contrast to the 26% who prefer governance by owners, shareholders, and investors. The preference for collective control is further reinforced in the context of corporate exits: 46% of Quebecers would prefer a company to be bought out collectively by employees or community members if it were to be sold, compared to just 17% who would prefer a sale to another corporation or private investors.

Béatrice Alain, executive director of the Chantier, contextualizes this sentiment against the backdrop of territorial decentralization. She argues that there is a current need for businesses to re-engage with social cohesion and local services, a function that social economy enterprises naturally perform but which the broader private sector is increasingly expected to emulate. The survey highlights a specific disconnect regarding economic benefits: only 51% of women and 50% of those aged 18 to 34 believe that the economic activity in Quebec currently benefits the entire population. This lack of perceived inclusive growth drives the demand for structural changes in how surplus value is captured and distributed. The findings coincide with the start of Social Economy Month and were derived from a web survey conducted between October 9 and 11, with a likely margin of error of 3% for a probabilistic sample of the same size.