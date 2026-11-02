Dominion Critical Minerals proposes tunnelled copper mine in protected BC park

Dominion Critical Minerals is advancing plans to extract copper and cobalt within Tatshenshini-Alsek Park, a Class A protected area in northwest British Columbia that forms part of a transboundary UNESCO World Heritage Site. The company, incorporated in September 2025, seeks to reopen the Windy Craggy mine site, a project originally deemed "too hazardous environmentally” by the B. C. government in the 1990s. According to a government briefing note prepared for then-minister of environment and parks Tamara Davidson, the company's current proposal involves constructing a 37-kilometre tunnel to access the deposit without disturbing the surface, though it remains unclear whether Dominion has formally applied for the required park boundary adjustment.

The physical basis of the proposal rests on the geological characteristics of the site, which presents specific environmental and engineering constraints. Documentation attached to the 1990s briefing note describes the Windy Craggy project as the "most environmentally hazardous mining project ever proposed in Canada” due to its ore content, which averages 35 per cent sulphide. Exposing such sulphides to oxygen and moisture through mining generates sulphuric acid, which leaches heavy metals from the bedrock. This process, known as acid mine drainage, persists for thousands of years and is lethal to aquatic life. The site is located in the most earthquake-prone area of North America, a condition that the government cited as making it "impossible to guarantee the long term, failsafe operation of tailings dams.”

The environmental legacy of the original exploration phase remains a central economic and operational factor for the current proposal. Geddes Resources Ltd., which held the mineral rights in the 1990s, was not required to remediate its exploration sites after the project was halted. These sites, which include approximately 65 kilometres of diamond drill holes and four kilometres of underground adits, continue to leach acid rock drainage into the environment. The discharge enters a tributary of the salmon-bearing Tatshenshini River, with one area noted for "distinctive orange-coloured water.” Dominion Critical Minerals, which was reportedly drawn to the site by the visible signs of this drainage, proposes to mitigate the existing acid rock drainage as part of its mining operations. BC Parks has been monitoring the discharge, with recent data indicating that water quality objectives are met at the closest tributary, prompting a shift from a five-year to a ten-year monitoring cycle. The current cost of this monitoring is $20,000 per five-year period, though the ministry noted it did not receive adequate funding for comprehensive remediation when the original project was stopped.

The economic and logistical footprint of the proposed mine extends beyond the park boundaries, intersecting with transboundary ecosystems and indigenous territories. The Tatshenshini and Alsek river valleys form a critical ecological corridor, providing ice-free linkages for species migrating from the coast to the interior. The original 1990s proposal included a road through the Tatshenshini Valley and a slurry pipeline system, which would have threatened the "exceptional” grizzly bear and rare glacier bear populations, as well as the subsistence fishery of the Yakutat First Nation in Alaska. Canada's fisheries minister rejected the original slurry pipeline application, and U. S. authorities indicated they were prepared to invoke the Boundary Waters Treaty to block the development. While Dominion's current tunnel proposal avoids surface roads, it still requires a change in the park's legal status, as mining is not permitted in Class A parks in B. C.

The jurisdictional and regulatory context for the project remains in flux. Tatshenshini-Alsek Park lies within the territory of the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations, which hold a management agreement with the B. C. Environment Ministry. The government briefing note acknowledged "First Nation concerns” but did not elaborate on their specific nature. The B. C. Environment Ministry has indicated that any removal of the mining area from the park would be a decision for the environment minister. As of the latest reports, the ministry is limiting media communications to critical health and safety matters until the new provincial government is sworn in, a process expected to conclude in mid-November. The company, which lacks a public website or contact information, has not confirmed the status of its regulatory applications, leaving the operational status of the project dependent on the outcome of the pending government transition.