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Vancouver Coastal Health closes rabies investigation after one skunk tested positive

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Vancouver Coastal Health has confirmed that no further cases of rabies in skunks have been identified in downtown Vancouver, marking the closure of a public health investigation that began in late October. While the agency initially issued a warning urging residents who had contact with skunks between Sept. 22 and Oct. 17 to seek medical assessment, the latest status indicates that the risk contained within that specific timeframe has been resolved, with a small number of exposed individuals already receiving post-exposure prophylaxis.

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Institutional Response and Clinical Protocols

The public health response was triggered by a positive rabies test in a skunk captured in the downtown area. Vancouver Coastal Health, acting as the local health authority, advised anyone with direct contact-defined as bites or scratches-to present for evaluation immediately. This procedure is critical because the window for effective treatment exists only before symptoms manifest. Clinical protocols dictate that post-exposure treatment involves a series of rabies vaccines administered in the arm, similar to an influenza shot, alongside rabies immunoglobulin injected near the site of the exposure. Additionally, immediate washing of the wound with soap and water for at least 15 minutes is recommended to reduce viral load.

According to Vancouver Coastal Health, a small number of people reported exposure during the risk period and were provided with appropriate follow-up care. The agency declined to disclose specific figures to maintain patient confidentiality. In parallel, several skunks from the downtown area were euthanized for testing by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC). All additional samples tested negative, confirming that the positive case was isolated and not part of a broader outbreak among local skunk populations.

Variants and Reservoir Dynamics

The public health significance of this incident is distinct from the province's general rabies profile, which is dominated by bats. Erin Fraser, a public health veterinarian at the BCCDC, clarified that the rabid skunk in Vancouver was infected with the bat variant of the rabies virus, not a skunk-adapted strain. This distinction is biologically significant: the bat variant is adapted to persist in bat populations, allowing them to survive long enough to transmit the virus, whereas non-reservoir species like skunks typically die within days of developing symptoms after infection with a variant not naturally suited to their biology.

Fraser noted that while it is theoretically possible for skunk or raccoon variants found in other Canadian provinces to establish themselves in B. C., there is no evidence this has occurred. The BCCDC's 2026 rabies surveillance report indicates that from 2000 to 2025, 183 of the 188 confirmed rabies cases in B. C. were in bats, underscoring their status as the province's primary reservoir species. Approximately one in 200 bats in B. C. carries the virus, but the majority of confirmed cases in other species, such as the recent skunk, result from spillover from this reservoir rather than endemic transmission within the skunk population.

Public Awareness and Epidemiological Trends

Despite the low risk of skunk-to-human transmission, the volume of preventive treatments administered in the province has risen sharply. In 2025, 931 people in B. C. received post-exposure treatment for potential rabies; this number jumped to 1,598 in 2026. The BCCDC attributes this increase to heightened public awareness of rabies risks rather than a rise in actual viral prevalence. This shift in behavior reflects a broader institutional success in communicating the severity of the disease, which is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, typically occurring three to eight weeks after exposure and leading to death within ten days of symptom onset.

The agency emphasized that the overall risk of rabies exposure in B. C. remains very low for the general public. However, because bats are ubiquitous in urban centers and often unnoticed due to their nocturnal habits and ultrasonic navigation, public health guidelines maintain that any direct contact between a human and a bat should be treated as a potential exposure requiring medical assessment. While pre-exposure vaccination is not recommended for the general population, it remains standard for high-risk groups such as veterinarians, spelunkers, and bat researchers, who face ongoing contact risks. For the average resident, the primary protective measure remains regular vaccination of pets, ensuring they are protected if they encounter a bat or other infected animal in the home or outdoors.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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