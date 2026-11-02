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India's indigenous high-speed trainset enters structural squeeze testing phase

World

India's ambition to develop a domestic high-speed rail capability has reached a critical structural validation phase. The B28 trainset, currently under development by the state-owned BEML in Bengaluru, is undergoing "squeeze tests"-a rigorous quality assurance process designed to verify the structural integrity of the integrated car body. During these tests, the chassis is subjected to controlled compressive and tensile forces to ensure the frame can withstand the stresses of high-speed operation without dimensional deformation.

Bullet train
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Bullet train

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the completion of the squeeze test is the prerequisite for the next stages of integration. Once the structural rigidity is confirmed, the propulsion systems will be installed. Following this, the trainset will enter climate trials to ensure operational stability across India's extreme environmental spectrum, including temperatures ranging from freezing points to 50°C, as well as exposure to heavy rain and high-dust conditions.

The B28 is engineered for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor. Technically, the trainset is configured as an eight-car formation, consisting of four motor cars and four trailer cars, with a total length of 202 metres. It is designed for a passenger capacity of 557 and possesses a maximum test speed of 280 kmph, with a designated operational speed of 249 kmph. For future scalability, the system allows two eight-car sets to be coupled into a single 16-car formation.

To achieve these speeds while maintaining stability, BEML utilized Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) simulations to optimize the nose and car body profiles. This aerodynamic engineering is specifically intended to minimize air resistance and mitigate the "sonic boom" effect and pressure waves typically encountered when high-speed trains enter tunnels. The aerodynamic integration extends to the HVAC rooftop profiles, roof panels, and airflow deflectors.

While the B28 represents a significant milestone in indigenous engineering, its operational speed of 249 kmph remains below that of the Japanese Shinkansen trainsets, which are capable of 350 kmph and are also expected to be part of India's high-speed rail fleet. Minister Vaishnaw emphasized that the deployment of these indigenous sets is aimed at making high-speed rail economically accessible to the general public, with a pricing strategy intended to compete with domestic air travel.

Parallel to the bullet train project, the government has operationalized a new Vande Bharat service between Bengaluru and Mumbai. While this service operates on existing tracks and is subject to standard geographic speed restrictions, officials note that the reduction in travel time-approximately five hours faster than the 22-hour average-is achieved through superior acceleration and deceleration parameters and a reduced number of scheduled stoppages.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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