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Golden Triangle drug syndicates switch to barter system for smuggling into India

World

International drug syndicates operating from the Golden Triangle-comprising Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos-have pivoted toward a traditional barter system to facilitate the smuggling of narcotics into India. According to recent reports, this shift allows traffickers to bypass formal financial tracking and digital footprints by exchanging contraband for essential commodities.

The process leverages the porous nature of India's Northeastern borders, where heroin and methamphetamine are moved across the frontier. Rather than relying on monetary transactions, which are more susceptible to interception by financial intelligence units, the syndicates utilize an established Indian network to secure payments in kind. The commodities being traded for drugs include fuel (petrol and diesel), foodstuffs such as flour and edible oil, as well as groceries, medicines, footwear, and clothing.

This operational shift indicates a strategic adaptation by illicit networks to the tightening of financial surveillance. By converting the drug trade into a commodity-based exchange, the syndicates have integrated their logistics with the local trade of essential goods, effectively masking the flow of narcotics within the broader movement of consumer products across the border.

The reliance on barter trade highlights a significant structural vulnerability in the border management of the Northeastern states. The ability to substitute currency with everyday goods suggests that the illicit economy is deeply embedded in the regional supply chains, making it more difficult for authorities to disrupt the financial incentives driving the drug trade without affecting the movement of legitimate essential goods.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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