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Government extends Nandan Nilekani-led exam reform panel tenure until January 2027

2:47
World

The Union Government has revised the timeline for the high-powered task force tasked with reforming India's examination system, extending the tenure of the Nandan Nilekani-led panel until January 2027. This adjustment comes as the committee continues to process a vast volume of stakeholder feedback and navigates the complexities of securing national-level entrance assessments.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the India-Russia CEOs Forum, in Moscow, Russia on December 24, 2015
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Prime Minister's Office is licensed under GODL-India
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the India-Russia CEOs Forum, in Moscow, Russia on December 24, 2015

The constitution of this six-member body was a direct response to a period of systemic instability. The panel was established in July following the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which was precipitated by large-scale student protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. These protests were triggered by recurring failures in the integrity of medical entrance examinations, specifically the NEET paper leaks.

The current composition of the task force indicates a strategic shift toward a multidisciplinary approach to security and logistics. Rather than relying solely on academic administrators, the government has integrated expertise from intelligence, space research, and technology. The panel includes Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, former ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, former Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, IIT Chennai Director V. Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal, and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

The process reveals a pattern of iterative, yet struggling, reforms. A previous initiative, the Radhakrishnan Committee established in June 2024, had already recommended transitioning from pen-and-paper formats to phased, computer-based, or hybrid models to mitigate leakages. While a High Powered Steering Committee (HPSC) was subsequently formed to monitor these implementations, the systemic failure persisted, leading to the latest controversy and the eventual formation of the Nilekani panel.

To date, the Nilekani-led task force has gathered over 50,000 suggestions from a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including students, parents, teachers, industry bodies, and academic institutions. The government has formally updated the Supreme Court on the panel's progress via an affidavit, underscoring the legal scrutiny surrounding the reform process.

One of the most concrete outcomes of this ongoing crisis is the decision to transition NEET to a Computer Based Test (CBT) starting next year. This move aligns with earlier recommendations from the Radhakrishnan Committee and suggests that the government is moving toward digitisation as the primary mechanism to eliminate the physical vulnerabilities associated with paper-based examinations.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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