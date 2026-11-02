India to export complete Vande Bharat trainsets within four years

India is positioning itself to transition from an exporter of railway components to a provider of complete rolling stock, with plans to export entire Vande Bharat trainsets within the next three to four years. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw detailed this strategic shift during the flagging-off ceremony of the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express on November 1.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Santosh4118, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Holiday subway train with Indian tricolor

The current operational model for Indian railway exports is fragmented, focusing primarily on high-value components. India already supplies propulsion systems, bogies, and other critical equipment to advanced railway markets, including Germany, France, the United States, Italy, and Switzerland. Between the 2016-17 fiscal year and January 2026, exports of rolling stock and components were valued at approximately ₹26,000 crore.

Moving from component supply to the export of complete trainsets requires a fundamental technical adjustment. While the domestic Vande Bharat fleet operates on broad-gauge tracks, the majority of international rail networks utilize standard gauge. To address this, Indian Railways is collaborating with the state-owned engineering consultancy RITES Ltd to develop and certify a standard-gauge version of the Vande Bharat platform, ensuring the trains are compatible with global infrastructure.

Minister Vaishnaw emphasised that the development process is iterative, with each new version of the train incorporating engineering refinements based on the operational data and learnings from previous deployments. This continuous improvement cycle is intended to ensure the product is competitive for the global market.

Parallel to these export ambitions, the Ministry has expanded domestic sleeper services. The newly launched Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express serves as a benchmark for long-distance indigenous travel, covering 1,118 km in approximately 16 hours-a reduction of nearly eight hours compared to existing services on the route. The rake consists of 16 fully air-conditioned coaches providing 823 berths across First AC, AC Two-Tier, and AC Three-Tier configurations.

The service operates six days a week, departing Bengaluru's Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal at 7:45 pm and arriving at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11:55 am the following day, with a corresponding return schedule.