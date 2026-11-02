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India signs ₹53,866 crore contracts for eight indigenously designed Next Generation Corvettes

World

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has formalised contracts valued at ₹53,866.50 crore for the construction of eight Next Generation Corvettes (NGCs) to augment the Indian Navy's maritime combat fleet. The procurement is split between two Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs): Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has been tasked with building five vessels, while Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) will construct the remaining three.

Corvette of the Russian Navy
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Corvette of the Russian Navy

This project introduces a significant shift in the naval procurement process. For the first time, the warships have been designed indigenously by the Indian Navy, with the construction contracts awarded to DPSUs following a competitive selection process. This moves the project beyond a mere purchase and into a strategic framework of domestic design and execution.

Technically, these corvettes are designed as fast, manoeuvrable warships optimized for coastal and littoral operations. Positioned as smaller and more agile alternatives to frigates and destroyers, the NGCs will function as multi-domain platforms. They are to be equipped with integrated sensor suites and advanced weaponry allowing for simultaneous operations across air, surface, and sub-surface domains, specifically targeting anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare.

The operational objective of the fleet expansion is to enhance the Navy's ability to secure maritime trade routes and conduct coastal defence and surveillance. By integrating domestic technical expertise and indigenous materials, the project aims to reduce reliance on foreign imports and strengthen the overall infrastructure of India's domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.

The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, marking the transition from the design and tender phase to the active construction stage.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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