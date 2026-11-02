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Rajasthan cuts wheat sowing targets as severe rainfall deficit delays Rabi cycle

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The Rabi sowing cycle in Rajasthan is facing significant disruptions as a combination of a severe monsoon rainfall deficit and persistent high daytime temperatures has left soil moisture levels critically low. This environmental constraint has created a stark divide in the farming community: while those with robust irrigation infrastructure are proceeding, a vast majority of rain-fed farmers are forced to delay sowing to avoid the risk of crop failure immediately after germination.

Laying a watering hose
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Laying a watering hose

Data from the Rajasthan Agriculture Department reveals a systemic lag in meeting sowing targets. By the final week of October, the area covered under most primary winter crops remained stagnant at just 1-2 per cent of the state's targets. Mustard serves as the only notable exception, with 14.41 per cent of the target area already sown, largely driven by farmers who possess the irrigation means to bypass the current moisture deficit.

The structural impact on crop distribution is evident in the state's targets for the 2026-27 season. The target for wheat has been scaled back to 34.50 lakh hectares, down from 39.97 lakh hectares in the previous season. This downward trend is further corroborated by market observations; K G Jhalani, a Jaipur-based wheat trader, suggests that actual wheat acreage could potentially decline by up to 20 per cent compared to last year due to the prevailing climatic conditions.

In a strategic shift, the state has increased targets for hardier crops. Gram cultivation targets have been raised to 21.50 lakh hectares (from 20.41 lakh hectares), and barley targets have seen a significant jump to 4 lakh hectares, up from 2.80 lakh hectares. This shift indicates a move toward crops that may be better suited to the current environmental stressors than wheat.

The crisis is rooted in a historic rainfall shortfall. The state Disaster Management Department reports a monsoon rainfall deficit of over 20 per cent-the most severe in 16 years. The distribution of this deficit is uneven, with extreme drought-like conditions concentrated in specific districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the impact is most acute in Pali (58 per cent deficit) and Jaisalmer (54 per cent deficit), followed closely by Jalore (50 per cent), Banswara (39 per cent), and Sirohi (36 per cent).

The current situation underscores a critical dependency on temperature drops and potential winter rains to trigger the sowing process for the remainder of the state's agricultural land, as the gap between official policy targets and ground-level implementation remains wide.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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