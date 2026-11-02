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SpaceX to challenge US telecom giants with hybrid satellite-terrestrial mobile network

World

Elon Musk's SpaceX is strategising a direct entry into the telecommunications sector, aiming to disrupt the traditional wireless market by establishing a hybrid satellite-terrestrial mobile network. Through its Starlink Mobile initiative, the company seeks to integrate its low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation with ground-based infrastructure to challenge the dominance of established US carriers such as AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

Starlink
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Space Force photo by, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Starlink

From an economic standpoint, this move represents a shift from providing niche satellite internet services to competing for the mass-market mobile subscriber base. By bridging the gap between space-based connectivity and terrestrial networks, SpaceX intends to eliminate the reliance on traditional cell towers in remote areas while maintaining seamless connectivity in urban centres.

For the telecom industry, this hybrid model introduces a new competitive dynamic. If successful, the integration could lower the barriers to entry for high-speed mobile data in underserved regions, potentially forcing incumbent wireless giants to reconsider their infrastructure investments and pricing strategies to prevent subscriber churn.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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