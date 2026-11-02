One-third of advanced HIV patients in Guyana carry asymptomatic opportunistic infections

Georgetown, Guyana - A new clinical study conducted across Guyana has revealed that one in five adults living with advanced HIV disease carries at least one serious infection linked to a compromised immune system. More critically, the research indicates that approximately one-third of these opportunistic infections were present in patients who exhibited no obvious symptoms, highlighting a significant diagnostic blind spot in current care protocols.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NIAID, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ HIV-infected T cell (6813384933)

Dr Tariq Jagnarine, Programme Director at the National AIDS Programme Secretariat, presented the findings at the 19th Guyana Medical Research Conference (GMRC), held on Saturday at the Pegasus Suites in Georgetown under the theme "The Evolution of Medicine Through Technological Advancements and Beyond the Stethoscope”.

The study focused on the utility of rapid diagnostic tests for three specific opportunistic infections: tuberculosis (TB), cryptococcosis, and histoplasmosis. These conditions exploit weakened immune systems, making them potentially life-threatening for individuals with advanced HIV. The research involved 112 adults receiving HIV care at seven healthcare facilities across the country, with data collected between February 2024 and March 2025.

High detection rates in asymptomatic patients

Results showed that 21.4 per cent of the participants (24 out of 112) had at least one confirmed opportunistic infection. Tuberculosis was the most prevalent, affecting 15.2 per cent of the cohort, followed by cryptococcosis at 6.3 per cent and histoplasmosis at 2.7 per cent.

Dr Jagnarine emphasised that the presence of confirmed infections in asymptomatic patients demonstrates the limitations of relying solely on visible signs of illness. This finding underscores the necessity for routine screening, as infections can progress to severe stages without outward symptoms.

The mortality data further illustrates the severity of these undetected conditions. Within 30 days of the study period, 20.8 per cent of patients with positive screening results had died, compared with 6.8 per cent of those who tested negative. By the 90-day mark, mortality rates were 37.5 per cent for the positive group versus 11.4 per cent for the negative group.

Barriers to timely treatment

While diagnostic access improved, the study identified significant gaps in the subsequent treatment pipeline. Although all participants completed CD4 testing, only 85 per cent completed the full rapid diagnostic screening panel. Initiation of antiretroviral therapy (ART), the standard medication used to control HIV, was recorded for 69.3 per cent of patients. Preventive measures showed even lower adherence: 60.6 per cent received Septrin, while only 38.3 per cent received tuberculosis preventive therapy.

Dr Jagnarine identified the delayed initiation of ART as the strongest driver of adverse outcomes in the study. This finding reinforces the critical importance of connecting patients to treatment without unnecessary administrative or logistical delays.

Despite the study's limitation of a relatively small sample size, the researchers concluded that rapid screening for multiple infections is feasible across the participating Guyanese healthcare facilities. The team recommended implementing routine screening for all eligible patients entering or returning to HIV treatment services. Additionally, they called for improved access to diagnostic tests, more reliable medicine supplies, and strengthened treatment and follow-up programmes to prevent avoidable complications and deaths.