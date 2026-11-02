Georgetown anchors Guyana's 2026 tourism push as arrivals rise 10% to 360,623

Georgetown has emerged as the focal point of Guyana's 2026 Tourism Awareness Month, marking a strategic shift to leverage the capital's evolving infrastructure for business travel, conferences, and cultural tourism. The initiative, launched on Saturday at the Aiden by Best Western Hotel, underscores a verified expansion in visitor traffic, with the country recording 360,623 arrivals by September 2026. This figure represents a 10 per cent increase over the corresponding period in 2025 and establishes a trajectory towards exceeding 500,000 visitors by year's end.

Economic Linkages Beyond Hospitality

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, identified the sector's growth as a driver for broader economic integration. She highlighted that tourism activity now supports a network of livelihoods extending far beyond traditional hotel services to include farmers, fisherfolk, transportation providers, and Indigenous artisans. This connectivity is positioned as a critical component of Guyana's economic diversification strategy, ensuring that the benefits of rising visitor numbers are distributed across various community levels and professional sectors.

To facilitate this market access and professional development, the government is advancing two key digital infrastructure projects: the Tourism Licensing and Regulatory Management Portal and a national destination booking engine. These tools are designed to streamline regulatory compliance for local businesses and provide direct channels for visitors to access domestic experiences. Additionally, the Hospitality and Tourism Training Institute is scheduled to commence operations in 2027, addressing the need for skilled human capital to sustain the industry's upward momentum.

Public Engagement and Institutional Support

The November campaign, themed "Tourism is Everybody's Business,” places emphasis on civic responsibility regarding public spaces and service quality. Kamrul Baksh, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), confirmed that the month-long observance will include discounted domestic travel packages, digital promotions, and the unveiling of a national tourism mascot, "Carl the Capybara.” These measures aim to increase public participation and visibility, reinforcing the notion that the quality of the visitor experience is a collective responsibility shared by citizens, private sector stakeholders, and government institutions alike.

Officials present at the launch, including Permanent Secretary Roger Rogers and Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana President Mitra Ramkumar, endorsed the approach, signaling a unified front in promoting Georgetown as a competitive hub for regional and international business travel.