Guyana's Home Minister orders review of Police Command Centre over alleged sale of surveillance footage

Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond has announced a comprehensive review of security protocols and access controls within the Police Command Centre, responding to allegations that a video recording from the national surveillance system was sold to Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Наружная камера видеонаблюдения

The intervention follows the allegation that police constable Ryan Greene provided Mohamed with footage from the state's surveillance infrastructure. In a statement issued on Monday, Ms Walrond stated that she has ordered a thorough examination of personnel, supervisory arrangements, and operational procedures at the Command Centre. The objective of this review is to determine the extent of the breach, identify any failures in conduct or oversight, and ensure that appropriate disciplinary or administrative action is taken.

According to the Home Affairs Minister, the findings of the review will serve as the basis for stronger security controls, tighter supervision, and rigorous enforcement of existing procedures. She noted that the process will also inform legislative reform to better protect sensitive information and strengthen accountability within the police force.

Ms Walrond, a lawyer and former magistrate, emphasized that the cameras in question monitor public movements and are utilized to track and apprehend criminals. She warned that if the alleged conduct is established, it would constitute an abuse of entrusted access. Such an action carries the potential to compromise sensitive investigations, undermine operational security, and interfere with the proper administration of justice, raising fundamental questions about adherence to standard operating procedures and the adequacy of safeguards protecting sensitive data.

In the legal context, both Mr. Mohamed and Constable Greene face potential charges under Section 9(2)(b) of the Cybercrime Act. The statute stipulates that an individual commits an offence if they, through authorised or unauthorised means, obtain or access electronic data relating to national security or data protected against unauthorised access, and intentionally grant access to that data to another person without lawful excuse. Conviction on indictment carries a penalty of a fine of GYD$8 million and imprisonment for five years.

The controversy centres on footage that Mr. Mohamed allegedly used last month to dispute police claims regarding a shooting incident involving Senior Superintendent Prem Narine, the head of the Police Force's intelligence branch. Superintendent Narine is a major witness in the United States' extradition request hearings for Mr. Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed.

Addressing the political dimensions of the case, Ms Walrond cautioned that political office does not confer immunity from investigation, nor can political affiliation serve as a basis for prosecution. The ongoing review aims to distinguish between verified procedural failures and unproven allegations, ensuring that any subsequent legislative or administrative changes are grounded in factual evidence rather than political rhetoric.