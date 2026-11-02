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Bristol City Council rescinds six-month bans on two women

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Bristol City Council has formally withdrawn the six-month attendance bans imposed on two members of the public following High Court proceedings, while simultaneously revising its policy framework regarding protected beliefs.

The settlement, reached after legal action by Dr Phoebe Beedell and Wendy Stephenson, results in the rescission of the exclusions originally issued in November 2025. The council statement, attributed to no specific official, explicitly states that the six-month exclusions "have been rescinded and will not be relied upon in future as findings of misconduct.”

In conjunction with lifting the bans, the council has withdrawn its prior characterisations of the women's behaviour. The statement confirms that the council "does not maintain, and will not repeat or rely upon, allegations that Dr Beedell or Ms Stephenson acted in a threatening, abusive, disorderly or intimidating manner towards councillors.”

Dr Beedell, a retired academic from Bristol University and UWE, and Ms Stephenson, who served as the chair of the council's Independent Remuneration Panel, were originally barred from attending full council meetings after an incident outside the chamber. Ms Stephenson's role on the panel was terminated following the incident. The settlement clarifies that her removal "did not constitute or follow from an adverse finding about her integrity, objectivity, ability to comply with public standards or suitability for future civic roles.”

The council acknowledges a procedural failure in how the exclusions were originally authorised. It accepts that the process followed before the decisions were taken was "inadequate,” citing the lack of a proportionate investigation, failure to inform the women of the substance of allegations, and the absence of a meaningful opportunity to respond.

As part of the resolution, the council's monitoring officer is to introduce a new procedure for any future cases where the council or councillors seek to ban a member of the public from a meeting. This new procedure is to ensure that notice of the substance of allegations, a summary of evidence, and a reasonable opportunity to respond are provided.

The settlement also mandates a change to the council's substantive policy. Bristol City Council has revised its Trans Inclusion and Gender Identity Policy to explicitly recognise that holding gender-critical beliefs is a protected belief under the Equality Act 2010. The updated policy states that when responding to the manifestation of such protected beliefs, the council will act lawfully and proportionately, taking into account the rights and freedoms of all involved.

The council issued an unreserved apology to both women for the distress and reputational harm caused by the previous decisions. The legal challenge was brought by the group Women of Wessex, whose members have stated that the settlement secures a precedent that lawful dissent and the expression of protected beliefs cannot be treated as grounds for exclusion from public meetings.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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