Mexico Appoints Independent Commission to Audit National Registry of Missing Persons

Mexico's Ministry of the Interior has established an independent commission of nine experts to audit the National Registry of Missing Persons after the government admitted that two-thirds of its 130,000 records contain critical errors. In March, officials acknowledged that some data was incomplete, while others listed individuals who were actually alive.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A man checks a sealed box with confidential documents "CONFIDENTIAL AUDIT"

The errors drew criticism from activists and families of the disappeared, who viewed the inaccuracies as an attempt to obscure the scale of the crisis. Minister Rosa Isela Rodriguez stated that the new group, composed of Mexican and international academics, will conduct a scientific analysis of the registry's data and inter-agency analytics.

Rodrigo Canales, an associate professor at Boston University and a member of the commission, described the effort as an "exam" for state institutions. He noted that two decades of high criminal violence and kidnapping have resulted in a fragmented accounting system across different Mexican states.

The commission is split into two functional streams. One group-including Canales, Astrid Adriana Poss, Ernesto Isunaza Vera, Esteban Salmon, and Guillermo Guevara-is analyzing search coordination to determine why some states integrate information into the central database more effectively than others.

A second group, consisting of Mayank Jivrial, Zubin Jelwe, and Ted Enamorrado, is performing a technical audit to assess the integrity of the database. While over 16,000 people have already been removed from the registry after being found, the specific details of that process remain unclear.

Canales highlighted a systemic risk where prosecutors may categorize murders as disappearances to hide homicide statistics. Despite the appointment of the experts, families of the missing continue to protest the commission's formation, citing a lack of public participation in the selection process.